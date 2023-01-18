Dr. Shannon Allison in the digital lab at Allison & Associates, where the practice’s team can control the patient outcome from start to finish: from preparing the site to making impressions, completing lab work and installing the final piece.
If you need an example of how technologically advanced the science of dentistry has become, look no further than the digital lab at Allison & Associates.
With 3D digital imaging, laser surgery, titanium implants and intra-oral cameras, the Pinehurst practice’s three dentists, six dental hygienists and five dental assistants are well-equipped to help patients make the best decisions for the health of their teeth and gums. Crowns, bridges and veneers can be created in one visit, and existing restorations can be replicated so that retainers, obstructive sleep apnea appliances and night guards will still fit after restoration replacement.
Commitment to Innovation
“Ensuring we provide our patients with the best technology enables us to control our outcomes and yield proven results,” says Dr. Shannon Allison. “Many restorations can be made the same day, and this limits missing time from work or golf. Not only do we have these unique capabilities, we commit to more than 75 hours annually of continuing education for digital dentistry alone. We have the tools and we know how to use them.”
Allison is a second-generation dentist who joined her father, Dr. Craig Allison, at the practice nearly 20 years ago, eventually purchasing the practice from him.
“I truly love practicing dentistry and I enjoy all of its rewards and responsibilities,” Allison says. “I enjoy the challenges of perfecting new skills and adopting new technologies to better care for my patients and have the best possible outcomes.”
Conveniently located on 15 Aviemore Dr., in Pinehurst, Allison & Associates offers a full range of preventative dental care in addition to state-of-the-art restoration services.
Digital Smile Design
With the usage of digital technology, Allison combines facial aesthetics and smile creation for individual patients. Every patient is unique, and every smile has characteristics surrounding the teeth which affect the final outcome and the smile’s appearance.
For patients with relatively straight teeth, “trial smiles” are possible utilizing 3D printing technology and paper-thin trial veneers. This allows patients to test-drive the proposed smile creation prior to any irreversible alterations of the tooth structure.
Next, the data is synthesized using advanced treatment planning software and a smile mock-up is generated. At the following appointment, patients see the proposed smile in their own mouths, and some take it home for family and friend approval.
Orofacial Myofunctional Therapy
OMT is an interdisciplinary practice that works with the muscles of the lips, tongue, cheeks and face and their associated functions of breathing, sucking, swallowing, chewing and some aspects of speech. Dentists are strategically positioned to evaluate patients for signs and symptoms of orofacial myofunctional disorders and use neurological re-education exercises to prevent long term problems. For instance, early identification of poor growth and development of a child’s mouth may prevent him/her from developing obstructive sleep apnea as an adult.
This therapy is also useful to help patients currently wearing CPAPs. Studies show up to 50 percent reduction in apnea-hypopnea index for patients with CPAPs is possible with a myofunctional therapy program.
“We feel that dental health has a profound impact on your overall health and longevity,” Allison says, “and research continues to support the close link of oral health and total body health.”
Learn More
For details on procedures, new patient questionnaires and more on the team, visit pinehurstdentist.com. For questions, call 910-295-4343.
