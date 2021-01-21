Kristen & Alex

Kristen Balboni’s career in sports reporting has taken her and her college sweetheart, Alex, all around the country. Meeting each other at the altar of the West End church Kristen grew up in to the tune of “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles brought their fairytale full circle.
Draped in winter-white with seeded eucalyptus to fit Kristen and Alex’s simple and elegant winter wonderland aesthetic, the Fair Barn served the couple’s celebration paradise. White flowers and white candles illuminated the venue’s natural beauty as Alex and Kristen’s closest friends and family spent the evening laughing, dancing and raising their glasses to the newlyweds and coming home.
