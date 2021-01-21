Kailee & Nirmal

With days full of karaoke, games, golf, and bourbon tastings, this marketer-doctor duo ensured that their music-filled Hindi ceremony celebrated two families who had truly become united. After meeting at an ultimate frisbee tournament, singing to the Zac Brown Band and getting engaged on a mountaintop, Kailee and Nirmal would spend the next nine months planning a ceremony that combined Indian tradition and bluegrass culture — one that centered on family and the importance of a future filled with music and laughter.
From the traditional Mehndi ceremony to a rehearsal-turned-Sangreet featuring Indian line dances and fusion dishes by Chef Prem Nath to a soundtrack provided by a dhol player, violinist and deejay, each event of the multi-day nuptial were filled with vendors and decor that, like Kailee and Nirmal’s families, blended beautifully.
