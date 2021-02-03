What do you do when a crowded cruise ship deck throws a hitch in an expertly planned New Year’s Eve proposal? If you’re Eric, you improvise, and move the moment to a private cabin. If you’re Judy, you relish watching your love pour out his heart on one knee — and then you convince him to do it again, in front of cameras that captured the act for all to see.
Though each had their share of military travels, picking a location in Pinehurst was a no-brainer for this active-duty bride and this golf-loving, cybersecurity analyst groom. Nine months spent perfecting logistics with the help of a wedding planner culminated in a day that flowed as easily as the coffee on their first date, and meant as much to the bride and groom as each picture-perfect proposal.
-----
Photographer: Pinehurst Photography & Pictured in the Pines
Wedding Planner: Vision Events Wedding & Event Planning
- Ceremony: Sacred Heart Catholic Church
- Reception: Carolina Hotel, Pinehurst Resort
- Videographer: Jonathan Hornby Productions
- Dress: David’s Bridal
- Shoes: White by Vera Wang
- Hair: TeeAnnd, Stylist on the Go
- Makeup: Astrid Carolina Makeup Artist
- Wedding Attire: Men’s Warehouse
- Flowers: Jack Hadden Floral & Event Design
- Cake & Catering: Pinehurst Resort
- Music & Rentals: Ward Productions
- Transportation: Kirk Tours & Limousine
