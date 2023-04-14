Originally premiering on Broadway in 1966, Neil Simon’s “The Star-Spangled Girl” is a hilarious romantic comedy that has been making audiences laugh for decades. It remains a popular choice for professional theaters around the world, including the award-winning Judson Theatre Company (JTC) that calls Pinehurst home.
This comedic gem comes to life for five performances, from April 27-30, at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium. The cast includes two returnees from JTC’s hit 2022 production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” Nicholas Talbot and Calvin Noble.
“They’re so talented, both as comedians and dramatic actors, and a joy to work with too,” says JTC artistic director Daniel Haley. “This play was a perfect fit for them, and it’s a classic example of Neil Simon’s wit and humor.”
Making her JTC debut in the title role is New York actor and Elon graduate Mari Blake.
About “The Star-Spangled Girl”
“The Star-Spangled Girl” follows the story of Andy Hobart and Norman Cornell, two young men who have dedicated their lives to a struggling magazine called Fallout, during the social upheaval of 1966 San Francisco.
Their lives take a hilarious turn when they meet Sophie Rauschmeyer, a beautiful Olympic swimmer who moves into the apartment next door.
Norman falls head over heels for Sophie, but there’s one small problem — she’s passionately patriotic and traditional, while Norman is a classic 1960s radical. As Norman works to win Sophie’s heart, Andy tries to save their magazine. But when Sophie begins to show more interest in Andy than in Norman, the two friends find themselves in a love triangle that threatens to ruin everything.
This trio of opposites don’t merely attract — they hilariously collide, generating a happy helping of Simon-style one-liners.
About Neil Simon
Playwright Neil Simon was born in the Bronx on July 4, 1927. He is a recipient of the Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards and is a Kennedy Center honoree. Among his plays are “The Odd Couple,” “Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” “The Sunshine Boys” and the Brighton Beach trilogy of “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “Biloxi Blues” and “Broadway Bound.” Simon also wrote the book for the musicals “They’re Playing Our Song,” “Promises Promises,” “Little Me” and “Sweet Charity.”
He received the Pulitzer Prize for “Lost in Yonkers.” He wrote original screenplays for “The Goodbye Girl,” “The Out-of-Towners,” “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Murder by Death” and “The Cheap Detective.” He is the bestselling author of the memoirs “Rewrites” and “The Show Goes On.” There is a Broadway theater named after Simon, who died in 2018 after an unprecedented career in the theater.
“Neil Simon was a master of comedy, and audiences loved our productions of ‘Plaza Suite’ and ‘The Sunshine Boys,’” says Haley. “Here, he has crafted a play that is both funny and insightful, exploring the social fervor of the ‘60s through the lens of a classic rom-com.”
“We’ve got a youthful and energetic cast, and ‘The Star-Spangled Girl’ promises to be a great evening at the theater that is not to be missed. This production is sure to be a crowd-pleaser,” says Morgan Sills, JTC’s executive producer.
About Judson Theatre Company
Now in its 10th season, Judson Theatre Company is the recipient of the North Carolina Theatre Conference (NCTC) George A. Parides Professional Theatre Award for excellence in professional theater and multiple Broadway World Raleigh Awards. Learn more at judsontheatre.com
