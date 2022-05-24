Something new is happening in the Sandhills’ arts scene this summer: The Judson Theatre Company Summer Theatre Festival. A trio of exciting and contemporary shows — two musicals and one play — will make their Sandhills area premieres at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s intimate new McPherson Theater from July 22 to Aug. 28.
“The festival focuses on newer shows that had long, successful runs in New York. The McPherson Theater at BPAC is cozy and inviting like the best and most beautiful off-Broadway theaters,” says Daniel Haley, Judson Theatre Company’s artistic director. “We’re confident these shows will appeal to the loyal audience JTC already has for our classic plays, while simultaneously attracting new audience members from Moore County’s shifting demographics and growing population.”
Judson Theatre Company is designated as the Professional Theatre Company in Residence at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center. Founded in 2012, JTC is the winner of the North Carolina Theatre Conference’s statewide award for Excellence in Professional Theatre, and multiple BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards.
The hallmarks of Judson Theatre Company’s work will continue with the festival.
“Our acting company is comprised of professionals from New York. The music is live. It’s summertime, so we’re keeping the content light and engaging — audiences can get out of the sun and into the air conditioning and have a delightful time,” says Judson Theatre Company’s Executive Producer Morgan Sills.
“Gutenberg! The Musical!
The festival opens with “Gutenberg! The Musical!” (July 22-31) by Scott Brown and Anthony King, authors of “Beetlejuice the Musical.” In this production, aspiring musical theater writers Bud Davenport and Doug Simon perform a backer’s audition of their big, splashy musical about printing press inventor Johannes Gutenberg in the hopes that a producer will bring it to Broadway. Because the starry-eyed authors don’t have a cast or an orchestra, Bud and Doug play all of the roles themselves. Originally produced at Upright Citizens Brigade in New York, this comedy had a long and successful off-Broadway run.
“Buyer & Cellar”
“Buyer & Cellar” (Aug. 5-14), is by the executive producer of the hit series “The Good Fight.” As The New York Times raved, “Jonathan Tolins has concocted an irresistible play from the most peculiar of fictitious premises — an underemployed Los Angeles actor goes to work in [the mall in] Barbra Streisand’s Malibu basement — allowing the playwright to ruminate with delicious wit and perspicacity on the solitude of celebrity.”
The New Yorker called “Buyer & Cellar” “A fantasy so delightful you wish it were true.” This fantastically funny show will star New York actor James Cella, from Judson Theatre Company’s productions of “Twelve Angry Men” and “Witness for the Prosecution.”
“tick, tick ... BOOM!”
The festival concludes with “tick, tick…BOOM!” (Aug. 19-28) an autobiographical three-person musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Rent.”
“With the universal acclaim for the film version last year directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield, we thought, ‘it’s the right time to give Sandhills audiences a chance to see the original show,’” Haley says. Set in 1990, “tick, tick…BOOM!” tells the story of Jon, an aspiring composer in New York. Jon’s girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city and his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue, while he is still waiting tables and trying to write the great American musical. This compelling rock musical about personal discovery is filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theater styles. First produced off-Broadway in 2001, New York audiences loved this youthful, endearing and thoughtful piece that embraces the universal ideal of holding onto your dreams through life’s most difficult challenges.
Group Discounts and Theatre Parties
Six performances of each production are scheduled. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.
“For the first time, private performances are available,” Sills said. “You can buy out the whole theater for your group or club and have a special performance all to yourselves. You can host a theater party for your friends. We can accommodate up to 70 people and we’ll add the performance at a date and time of your choice during the run. Concessions are available, and not only does it support JTC, but you’ll have a unique and fun experience in a space that’s perfect for a special gathering.”
“It’s an honor to present the first fully produced theatrical performances in the McPherson Theatre,” Haley said.
“We went to Tom and Kathy with the vision for the festival and said, ‘we really want to do this, but we need help getting it started’,” Sills said.
“They understood right away, and thanks to the Thomas R. and Kathy S. McPherson Family Foundation, the JTC Summer Theatre Festival is now a reality. As a professional theater in service to the Sandhills community, we can’t wait for Moore County to see this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.