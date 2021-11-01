A new holiday comedy by a Golden Girls writer, starring an Emmy nominee and a Broadway favorite, is making its regional theatre premiere right here in the Sandhills. “Yes, Virginia,” opens Judson Theatre Company’s ninth season with shows slated from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21 at Owens Auditorium at BPAC.
“Yes, Virginia” is an evening out that’s pitch-perfect for this special time of year. The play tells a heartwarming hilarious story of two older women navigating the perils of aging in suburban Detroit. As they share memories of their lives and families over the course of an evening, they soon learn secrets about each other. With wit and laugh-out-loud humor, they bond in a way that they hadn’t been able to in the past, over their very different, but similar pains.
Writer/director Stan Zimmerman wrote “Yes, Virginia” in collaboration with Christian McLaughlin. Chances are Stan and Christian wrote one of your favorite sitcom episodes.
Their work encompasses “The Golden Girls,” “Gilmore Girls,” “Roseanne,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Married…with Children,” and many, many other series.
“‘Yes, Virginia’ is funny on the page thanks to the writers, and funny on the stage thanks to its two stars. Mindy Sterling is currently on ‘The Goldbergs’ and Arnetia Walker is Luella on ‘Dynasty’ on The CW — but they were able to carve out time to come to the Sandhills and do this play to kick off Season 9 at JTC,” said Daniel Haley, Judson Theatre Company’s Artistic Director.
Different audiences know Mindy Sterling for different things whether it’s Frau Farbissina in all the “Austin Powers” films or Pam on “Black-ish.”
Her major kid show cred includes playing the principal Susan Skidmore on Disney Channel’s “A.N.T. Farm,” the hilariously strict Ms. Briggs on “iCarly,” and episodes of “That’s So Raven” and “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.” Sterling’s voice has a fame of its own, from the series “Chowder,” “The Legend of Korra,” “Robot Chicken,” and “Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated.”
She even sang the original version of the theme song of “Family Ties.”
Arnetia Walker is a TV and Broadway favorite, having appeared in musicals like “Dreamgirls” and “The Wiz,” and plays like “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” (Lorraine Hansberry’s last play for Broadway).
In television, she had her own series, the “Empty Nest” spinoff “Nurses,” for three seasons on NBC. More recent television work includes “Popular” and “The Big House.” Her films run the gamut from “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” to “College Road Trip.”
“A regional premiere by established playwrights is a major coup for a professional company of our size. ‘Yes, Virginia’ is already in the process of being published, and will be licensed for future productions by Theatrical Rights Worldwide,” says Moore County native Morgan Sills, the Executive Producer of Judson Theatre Company.
For an extra treat, you may want to join Zimmerman for “An Evening on the Lanai: Remembering ‘The Golden Girls’” on Sunday, November 14. It’s an evening of his best backstage dish about the perennial series tv favorite.
“Say 'yes' to ‘Yes, Virginia’ and bring someone you love with you to one of our four performances; get a group together, bring family and friends—we all recognize these characters.” says Haley.
“You’ll laugh a lot, you may cry a little, but you’ll love it all. There's nothing like sharing an evening of live professional theatre, right here in Moore County."
Judson Theatre Company is the Professional Theatre Company in Residence at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
