Over two years of near-daily trips to visit her horse’s stable in Southern Pines, Jordan fell in love with an abandoned estate on East Connecticut Avenue. Some time later, that estate would become Duncraig Manor & Gardens — and she, its first bride. With the help of owners Don and Caroline Naysmith, the venue’s first big event was a wedding weekend that looked just as beautiful in person as it did on the livestream to Gabriel’s extended family in Chile.
The manor’s ample square footage provided more than enough space for a ceremony in the garden terrace, a reception on the front patio, and rooms for out-of-town guests. And while the coronavirus led Jordan to shrink the guest count, it also freed up her favorite artist, Brendan James, to play during the ceremony, first dance, and part of the reception. The music continued well into the night, as Jordan and her father — a former music producer — performed a father-daughter rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “You Make Me Feel So Young.”
Photographer: BellaGala Photography
Wedding Coordinator: Caroline Naysmith
- Ceremony & Reception: Duncraig Manor & Gardens
- Dress: Kate McDonald, Duniway Dress
- Shoes: Badgley Mischka
- Jewelry: Sash: Elizabeth Bower,
- Necklace & Earrings: Olive & Piper
- Hair & Makeup: Karma Spa Lounge & Beauty Bar
- Bridesmaids: David’s Bridal
- Groomsmen: Men’s Wearhouse
- Flowers: Hollyfield Design, Inc.
- Cake: The Bakehouse
- Catering: Thyme & Place
