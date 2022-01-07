Jacqueline A. Bryan

Jacqueline Annette Bryan, 55, of Vass, passed away suddenly Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her residence.
Jacqueline was born Feb. 22, 1966, in Sacramento, Calif., to the late Walter and Helen Fulp Bryan.
Jacqueline spent her childhood and young adult life in Georgia, where she graduated high school and then attended and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from North Georgia College.
Jacqueline was passionate about the outdoors and loved spending as much time as possible outside photographing wild flowers, hiking, attending festivals, painting nature scenes and fishing. She also followed a strong calling to volunteer giving countless hours helping the Literacy Council of Moore County, the Cancer Survivor Society, the Pinehurst Festival of Trees, and several food banks and soup kitchens.
Jacqueline’s professional career consisted of 30-plus years as a paralegal working with law firms in Atlanta, Ga., Seattle and Raleigh. Professional coworkers and close friends all considered her as “a master crafter of medical chronologies,” and she had “a loving soul that will never be forgotten.”
She is survived by her brother, Jeff Bryan (Amanda); and their children, Luke, Liam, Anne and Ava; also her uncle, Jack; her aunt Angie; and cousin, Rebecca, of Fayetteville; dear friends, Lori, of Seattle, and Jeanne, of Vass; along with the rest of her extended “Elderberry” family; and a host of many other friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her older sister, Jennifer.
A memorial service is planned Friday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
