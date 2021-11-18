When you have sleep apnea, you might be aware of the effects it has on your everyday life, but did you know it can severely affect your overall health? Without consistent sleep apnea treatment, sufferers continue to increase their risk for severe health consequences. Despite this, many with sleep apnea find the leading treatment, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, to be cumbersome and uncomfortable.
The good news is there is a treatment that is comfortable and can help reduce your risk of developing:
High Blood Pressure: One of the biggest health consequences of untreated sleep apnea is high blood pressure. If you already had high blood pressure, then sleep apnea can make it even worse. The reason why blood pressure increases with untreated sleep apnea is that the body gets stressed out as it loses oxygen during sleep.
Whenever you wake up to breathe again, it causes the body to go into overdrive and increases the blood pressure as a result. With consistent use of sleep apnea treatment, blood pressure will begin to drop.
Heart Disease: People with untreated obstructive sleep apnea are more likely to experience a heart attack than those who don’t. This is due to low oxygen levels which can make it difficult for the brain to determine how the blood flows through the arteries and to the brain. The risk for strokes also increases with untreated sleep apnea.
Type 2 Diabetes: At least 80 percent of people with type 2 diabetes also suffer from sleep apnea. So what’s the correlation? Obesity rates are high with both conditions, and sleep apnea prevents you from getting a good night of sleep. Without a good night of sleep, it can impact how your body uses insulin properly. Without proper use, type 2 diabetes is inevitable.
Weight Gain: Poor sleep from sleep apnea can also affect your hunger hormones which can lead to weight gain. Untreated sleep apnea is associated with high levels of ghrelin which causes you to crave carbs and sweets and low levels of leptin which means you don’t ever feel full. The combination of the two can cause you to eat more unhealthy foods than you normally would.
Not only does untreated sleep apnea cause weight gain, but weight gain can cause sleep apnea.
Without treatment, it can be difficult to navigate weight loss because the hunger hormones are imbalanced.
Metabolic Syndrome: A metabolic syndrome is a group of health conditions that increases your risk for heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. If you have at least three of the following, you have metabolic syndrome.
- High blood sugar
- High triglycerides
- Low HDL cholesterol
- Too much fat around your waist
- High blood pressure
Memory Loss: Not only does untreated sleep apnea affect your physical health, but also your mental health. Without a proper night of sleep, your brain doesn’t receive the restorative benefits it needs to function properly. As a result, you may experience memory loss and difficulty concentrating. Eventually, the memory loss might get to the point where it’s considered a mild cognitive impairment, which can later develop into dementia.
Depression: Not getting enough sleep can also affect your mood and make you more likely to experience depression. Although treating sleep apnea may lessen your symptoms of depression, it might not treat it. We encourage you to get sleep apnea treatment and talk with a physician about your depression symptoms.
Falling Asleep: When you don’t get enough sleep at night, it’s common to doze off throughout the day. Untreated sleep apnea doesn’t allow you to fall into a deep sleep because you stop breathing and you wake up to start breathing again. As this process repeats itself hundreds of times per night, you won’t get the proper night of restorative sleep you need to function properly. One consequence is falling asleep while driving. This can cause car accidents where you injure yourself as well as others.
Premature Death: The last health consequence of untreated sleep apnea is premature death. Due to the high number of severe health consequences caused by untreated sleep apnea, those with sleep apnea have a higher chance of premature death. Middle-aged men have the highest risk.
Protect Your Health With Oral Treatment
If you would like to protect your health while enhancing your quality of life, you need sleep apnea treatment. Kuhn Dental Associates can help you find a comfortable custom-made oral appliance to treat your sleep apnea. Contact the office for a consultation today by calling (910) 218-9661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.