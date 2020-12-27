Because hours, programs and regulations are subject to change (websites may not be current) call before planning a visit. Masks are required at every library. Browsing time may be limited.
Southern Pines Public Library: 170 W. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, 910 692-8235. Free to Southern Pines residents; fee for non-residents.
Moore County Library: 101 Saunders St., Carthage, 910 947-5335. Free to county residents.
Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives, 150 Cherokee Rd., Pinehurst, 910 295-6022. Free, open to public, no residency requirement.
Information on accessing eBooks, audio books, magazines, newspapers and movies through Sandhills Regional Library System available at srls.libguides.com
