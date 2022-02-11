Simple snoring might just be a nuisance. It can also be linked to sleep apnea, and possibly lethal side effects. But how do you know the difference? The only way to know for sure is with a sleep test, but asking yourself a few simple questions can help provide clues.
Do I Have Loud Snoring?
Snoring occurs when your airway narrows at night, leading to changes in airflow that cause vibrations in your nose, mouth, or throat.
Sleep apnea happens when your airway doesn’t just narrow but collapses, cutting off your body’s air supply; your throat is literally strangling you.
The sound of your snoring can tell you when airway narrowing is more likely to lead to collapse. Deep, loud snoring means that the airway is narrowing in the mouth or throat, where collapse is more likely.
High-pitched snoring, which might be annoying, usually means narrowing in the nose. This is less likely to be linked to airway collapse, so it’s probably not related to sleep apnea.
Does My Snoring End in Gasping and Choking?
Sometimes people in your room or house will actually hear your airway collapse. Often, this sounds like a snore that ends in gasping and choking. There might be a slight pause between when the snoring stops (because you’re being strangled), and when the gasping and choking starts (the brain detects oxygen shortage and fights to start breathing again).
You might wake up when this happens, but most of the time you don’t. It’s possible that your breathing is stopping hundreds of times a night — and you just don’t know.
Do I Have Sleep Apnea Symptoms?
Snoring is one sign of sleep apnea, but it’s not the only one. Be on the lookout for other sleep apnea symptoms like:
:: Waking up tired despite a full night’s sleep
:: Having headaches when you wake up
:: Going to the bathroom often at night
:: Feeling sleepy during the day
:: Dozing off at work, while watching television, or while driving
:: Needing extra caffeine in the afternoon
:: Loss of interest in hobbies, work, or relationships
:: Irritability
:: Difficulty concentrating
:: Memory loss
For some of these symptoms, you might think “this is normal.” We often hear people say, “everyone is tired,” or “everyone in my office gets coffee in the afternoon.” This may be true, but it doesn’t mean they don’t have sleep apnea. The condition is common, and perhaps 80-90 percent of people with sleep apnea are undiagnosed.
If you, your friends or your family have any of the above symptoms along with snoring, a sleep test should be done to rule out sleep apnea.
From a Sleep Test to Sleep Apnea Treatment
A sleep test is the only way to figure out whether you have sleep apnea. Traditional sleep tests are performed in a sleep lab, but you might qualify for a home sleep study. A doctor will interpret the results of your sleep test and diagnose your sleep apnea as mild, moderate, or severe.
Your best treatment depends on your sleep apnea. For mild or moderate sleep apnea, you can choose between a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Therapy (CPAP) and oral appliance therapy.
For severe sleep apnea, doctors recommend starting with CPAP. You can try oral appliance therapy or other options if CPAP doesn’t work for you.
Get Sleep Apnea Treatment at Kuhn Dental Associates
Do you suspect that your snoring might be linked to sleep apnea? Let sleep dentist Dr. Mandy Grimshaw help you get a sleep test, either at home or in a sleep lab. If the sleep test shows that you have sleep apnea, Dr. Grimshaw can help you decide on the best treatment: oral appliance therapy or CPAP treatment.
Dr. Grimshaw has over 10 years of experience in oral appliance therapy for sleep apnea. She has taken post-graduate courses on sleep apnea treatment and diagnosis at the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies.
When appropriate, Dr. Grimshaw may refer you to another professional, such as an ear, nose, and throat specialist (ENT) for additional treatment or diagnosis.
To learn more about getting a sleep test or getting sleep apnea treated without CPAP, call (910) 218-9661 today for an appointment at Kuhn Dental Associates.
