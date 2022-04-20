At age 17, Bradley Gibson watched ‘The Lion King” on Broadway with his Pinecrest High School classmates. Ten years later, he would land a starring role in the production.
That role came after years of hard work and dedication, which started with his debut on the stage of Aberdeen Elementary and continued through high school and a degree from the Boston Conservatory.
“I had seen him in middle school – he was different, he stood out,” Adam Faw, Pinecrest Players Theater Arts director, told The Pilot’s Deborah Salomon in 2018. “Many of my students were talented but not of that caliber. He was a triple threat — singing, acting, dancing. He had a positive work ethic.”
That ethic would take Gibson to roles in “Chicago” and “A Bronx Tale” before the pandemic, when he found his career shifting more to television. He continued work on “Power Book II : Ghost,” a Starz production by rapper 50 Cent, and later picked up roles in the shows “Kung Fu,” his first feature film, “Fire Island,” and another drama, “Partner Track.”
“I look in the mirror and know how lucky I am, but I also know luck is where preparation meets opportunity,” Gibson told The Pilot in the midst of his work on “The Lion King.”
Gibson credits the Sandhills with helping create or pave the way to many of his professional opportunities. And so, this Saturday, April 23, he will return to Moore County to perform a homecoming show, “Bradley Gibson in Concert.”
“The arts were really thriving when I was a kid. Community theater productions, dance shows, there was so much going on at that time. That held a big responsibility and reason for why I am where I am. I know I’m so fortunate to come from a community with a thriving arts scene,” Gibson told The Pilot this month.
“Moore County is a beautiful place and space where people love to take in the arts, especially in the summer when people are here vacationing. My large dream, down the road, is to one day be part of the beautiful, thriving arts community in Moore. I hope to make that happen.”
Produced by friend and musical director Rodney Bush and presented bySandhills Repertory Theatre and impresario Michael Pizzi, “Bradley Gibson in Concert” takes the stage at Owens Auditorium at BPAC at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35 regular admission, $65 regular admission with the chance to sit within the first four rows of the orchestra and get a chance to meet Gibson. Sit in the VIP section for $75, and add on a chance to meet Gibson for $110.
Tickets can be purchased at TicketMeSandhills.com or www.sandhillsrep.com.
“It is lovely to come home and sing and tell stories to my community. I’m looking forward to filling them in on what I’ve been up to,” Gibson told The Pilot. “That support from my hometown is really important to me. And music is a way of communication for me. I like looking out to the audience and seeing people I know and love, and giving them some updates.”
Owens Auditorium is located at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) on the campus of Sandhills Community College, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst.
For more information on the venue, visit sandhillsbpac.com or call 910-695-3800. The ticket office is located in Boyd Library and can be reached via email at bpac@sandhills.edu
