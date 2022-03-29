From “Fever” and “I’ll be Seeing You” to “I’m a Woman,” Judson Theatre Company audiences will be tapping their toes to the signature tunes of two music icons when “Lee Squared: The Liberace and Peggy Lee Comeback Tour” graces the stage for three performances at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium, April 8-10.
Bringing Flamboyant Justice To the Character of Liberace
Liberace is played by David Maiocco, the preeminent Liberace performer in the United States. He has the costumes. He has the rings. He’s painstakingly studied and played Liberace’s arrangements. He has even portrayed the iconic musician in a Netflix movie.
Lee Squared features “real singing and playing, and real comedy packed into an 80-minute, hilarious roller coaster ride,” he says. “There is something for everyone, from age 18-88.”
Wladziu Valentino Liberace, “Lee” to his friends, was perhaps the best known virtuoso pianist of the 20th century. He embraced a wildly flamboyant lifestyle both on and off the stage, and was beloved for making classical music more fun and accessible for the audiences who flocked to his sold-out shows for over four decades.
“My depiction of the real-life Liberace, the entertainer, draws on my own sense of innocent fun, and the thrill of making people laugh,” says Maiocco, who was even featured as Liberace in Zack Snyder’s zombie epic “Army of the Dead,” now streaming on Netflix. His work as Liberace has earned him Bistro and MAC Awards.
Bringing Camp and Comedy to Peggy Lee
Maiocco met Chuck Sweeney on an off-Broadway musical in 1998, but the two only started doing their double act “Lee Squared” in April 2016, when Maiocco came up with the idea of the pairing. Maiocco had served as musical director for Sweeney’s solo show as Peggy Lee, and thought it would be the perfect fit. “Win, lose, or draw, we’d have a good time,” laughed Maiocco.
Grammy-award winner Peggy Lee had a seven-decade career that began as a radio vocalist in her native North Dakota, and continued with songs through the Big Band era and a series of hit singles and studio albums for Capitol Records. She was renowned for her electric stage presence and legendary live appearances in concert halls and clubs. She acted in films like “The Jazz Singer” and wrote songs and provided voices for Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp.”
Sweeney takes an original approach with his styling of Miss Lee. “I knew I couldn’t do just a straight up Peg. I needed camp and comedy.” He even brings her into contemporary music, saying he “does his darndest with the vocals.”
“I don’t think she knew how funny she was. I take it to a different place. To even a higher level of absurdity.”
Judson Theatre Company’s production of “Lee Squared” hits the stage Friday, April 8 at 8 p.m., Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m. at BPAC’s Owens Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online at JudsonTheatre.com or at the BPAC ticket office in Boyd Library at Sandhills Community College.
“Audiences should expect lots of costumes, sequins, and comedy,” Sweeney says. “We are living in uncertain times; the beauty of “Lee Squared” is that, for at least a little while, you can get lost with silly comedy and brilliant musicality. We show up as Liberace and Peggy Lee, doing a show in the Sandhills in the present day. It’s as if they’re still alive and working it on the nightclub circuit.”
Don’t expect a historical retrospective. Expect great music and lots of laughs as Liberace and Peggy Lee get one more chance to glitter and shine in “Lee Squared: The Liberace and Peggy Lee Comeback Tour” at Judson Theatre Company.
