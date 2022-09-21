Bands
In communities first settled by Highland Scots, the first hint of fall chill in the air is announced with the melody of bagpipes and drums, the rhythm of ghillies pounding a wooden stage, and the thud of a 17-foot tree trunk striking the ground after a mid-air flip — the music of the Highland Games.

Residents of nearby Scotland County are as familiar with these sounds as the name suggests. And on Saturday, Oct. 1, locals and visitors from across the country will revel in the Scotland County Highland Games’ return to the grounds of the NC Rural Heritage Center — which includes the historic John Blue House, several Scottish-American homesteads, a working antebellum cotton gin and a general store. Together, the grounds and the games provide an immersive look at the lives of some of the region’s earliest settlers, and the Scottish-American experience.

