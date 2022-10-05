Three Ways to Get the Best Coverage for Their Lifestyle Needs
It’s common for adult children to assist their aging parents in navigating many of the age-related decisions they face. This is especially true when it comes to Medicare.
Beginning at age 65, Medicare is the primary way most people will meet their healthcare needs in retirement, but the complex system can be less than simple to understand. This is where adult children can make a difference by using problem-solving skills to match their parents’ needs with plans, options and other benefits available. Adult children can help assure their loved ones walk away with coverage that fits their lifestyles, health status and budget.
But where to begin? Missing deadlines, delaying enrollment or choosing the wrong plan can cost your parents money and needed care. Here are three significant ways you can help ensure your parents get the best Medicare coverage for their lifestyle and needs.
No. 1: Learn the Basics.
The annual open enrollment period for Medicare runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. It is the same time period every year.
- During this time, those eligible can sign up for Medicare Advantage, change plans or change from Medicare Advantage to traditional Medicare
- The choices made go into effect on Jan. 1 the following year and decisions are generally locked in for that full year, with some exceptions
- Plans are for individuals; parents don’t have to be on the same plan. Plan selection should be based on personal needs.
Everyone has two broad choices for Medicare coverage — traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage. The differences between the two plan options are summarized below.
What is Original Medicare? A federally-funded health insurance program, with two parts. Original Medicare includes Part A (hospital coverage) and Part B (physician and outpatient services). Coverage for Part D (prescription drugs) is purchased separately.
- Most participants receive Part A coverage for free, but everyone pays a premium for Part B coverage.
- Participants do not get coverage for things like routine dental, vision or hearing services.
- There is no yearly cap on out-of-pocket expenses.
- A Medicare Supplement/Medigap policy can be purchased to help keep out-of-pocket costs down.
What is a Medicare Advantage plan? Also known as Medicare Part C, this is an all-in-one plan that replaces Original Medicare. It bundles Part A, Part B and often Part D coverage, and is offered and managed by private insurance companies approved by Medicare.
- This plan often includes additional coverage for routine vision, dental and hearing services plus extra wellness and care coordination benefits.
- It may also cover benefits like transportation to doctor visits, coverage for fitness activities and over-the-counter drugs.
- Participants pay their Part B premium for their Medicare.
- Monthly premiums apply, with some plans starting at $0/month.
- There is a yearly limit on out-of-pocket costs for medical services.
- It cannot be combined with Medicare Supplement/Medigap policies.
“People who liked the health insurance they had from their employer when they were working might appreciate the one-stop-shopping convenience of a more comprehensive Medicare Advantage plan,” says Craig Alford, community outreach and Medicare advisor with FirstMedicare Direct. Medicare Advantage plans, like some of the ones from FirstMedicare Direct, often meet a wide variety of budgets and often include additional coverage for routine vision, dental and hearing services as well as fitness activities and discounts for over-the-counter items.”
No. 2: Have the Talk.
You may not be accustomed to talking with a parent about their health and finances, but having that conversation is important to understanding both their specific health insurance needs and what can be afforded. Talk with parents about their:
- Overall health. Discuss medical history plus current and anticipated care needs.
- Medications. Even if a parent isn’t currently taking many medications now, a change in health or need for surgery can quickly lead to high medication costs, so pay attention to prescription drug coverage options.
- Doctors. Get the names of doctors regularly seen, as well as hospital preferences.
- Dental, vision and hearing care needs.
- Budget. Matching your parents’ needs to what different plans offer makes the decision process easier.
Once you have the “must-haves” covered, focus on the “like-to-haves.” Medicare Advantage plans often include other benefits to help keep people well. Consider the following:
- Medicare Advantage plans often include additional coverage for routine vision, dental and hearing services, which Medicare Part B does not. FirstMedicare Direct includes coverage for fitness activities and over-the-counter drugs.
- Consider the out-of-pocket costs – determine if you are more comfortable with a yearly limit on out-of-pocket costs for medical services, or if you are willing to purchase supplemental insurance to help defray some out-of-pocket costs.
- People who liked the health insurance they had from their employer when they were working might appreciate the one-stop-shop convenience of a more comprehensive Medicare Advantage plan.
- Medicare Advantage plans like some of the ones from FirstMedicare Direct offer plans as low as $0 a month and often meet a wide variety of members’ needs, wants and extras
No. 3: Know Where to Turn.
Now is the time to compare Medicare plans and save — help is out there. Whether you determine a parent would do best on original Medicare original or go with an all-in-one Medicare Advantage plan, like those offered by FirstMedicare Direct, the focus should be on his or her health and wellness needs and which option offers coverage for the things that matter most.
Need more information about Medicare plans and enrollment?
- Call FirstMedicare Direct at 1-888-382-9781
- Visit the local office in Pinehurst: 42 Memorial Drive, Pinehurst 28374
- Go to FirstMedicare.com
- Contact your local insurance agent
