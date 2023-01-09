As people return from their holiday travels, public health officials across the US anticipate an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses like COVID, influenza, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). These three respiratory illnesses have been called the “tripledemic” (triple epidemic) — putting the health of millions of Americans at risk.
While many people who become ill recover without serious problems, some cases have been severe, resulting in hospitalization and death. The Moore County Health Department has launched a “Moore Together” campaign to help residents stay current on the latest information about COVID-19, flu, and RSV.
The medical community has learned a lot about COVID-19 over the past few years as the world has dealt with the ongoing pandemic. The virus is changing (mutating) over time, with new variants causing continued outbreaks. As of December 2022, more than 100 million people in the US are known to have been infected with COVID-19, and more than a million have died. The current expectation is that COVID-19 may be with us for years to come, similar to the flu and RSV.
Is it COVID-19, the flu or RSV?
The symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza are similar, as are those of RSV and a regular cold. Symptoms can vary by individual but may include fever or chills, feeling tired, cough, difficulty breathing, congestion or runny nose, sore throat, body aches, headache, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. RSV often includes a fever and wheezing. Only COVID-19 symptoms include a new loss of taste or sense of smell. These are not all the symptoms you may experience. Because symptoms are so similar, the best option to confirm what you have is to get tested. At-home COVID tests are readily available. Your doctor may also order a COVID-19, flu, and RSV combined test to pinpoint the presence of one or more of these viruses (you can have more than one at a time).
If you or your child experiences severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or if an infant experiences wheezing, becomes lethargic, or has their nail beds turn blue, call the doctor immediately. These respiratory viruses have the potential to progress from mild to severe quickly.
Vaccines and Boosters
While there is not currently a vaccine for RSV or the common cold, both COVID-19 and the flu have vaccines and boosters that have proven safe and effective. “Vaccines can help keep you from getting seriously sick even if you do get COVID-19 or the flu,” says Matthew Garner, Moore County’s interim health director.
“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine helps protect loved ones and others close to you including infants who can’t be vaccinated yet and family members who may be more likely to get very sick. Everyone 6 months and older should be vaccinated, and those aged 5 and older should be boosted when they are eligible. The COVID vaccine is available for free even without insurance and regardless of immigration status. We strongly recommend everyone who is eligible be vaccinated and boosted against both COVID-19 and the flu.”
What If I Test Positive?
Current guidelines state that those who test positive for COVID-19 should:
- stay at home for at least 5 days and isolated from others in your home.
- keep their distance from others in the home, who should wear a mask and practice good hygiene.
Those same guidelines state that isolation may end after day 5 if your symptoms are improved and you are fever-free for 24 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medication). Regardless of when you end isolation, health officials recommend that you should wear a high-quality mask when indoors around others at home and in public for an additional 5 days. You should also avoid being around people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19. Again, if you have difficulty breathing, call the doctor immediately.
If you have the flu, officials recommend you stay home and avoid others until you have been without a fever for 24 hours (again, without the use of fever-reducing medication) and are feeling better.
Antiviral treatments are available for both COVID-19 and the flu.
The current COVID-19 antiviral treatment (Paxlovid) is recommended for individuals 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds. The catch: the drug must be given within five (5) days of symptoms starting. Ask your doctor as soon as you test positive. There is also an antiviral treatment for influenza (under the brand name Tamiflu) that may be helpful in shortening the duration of illness should you have flu and not COVID-19.
What is Long COVID?
A percentage of the population does experience “long haul” or “post” COVID. In adults, long COVID may present with tiredness that interferes with daily activities, fever, loss of stamina and difficulty getting a good breath, brain “fog” (trouble remembering, focusing, or thinking clearly), continued loss of smell or taste, dizziness, joint and muscle pain, problems sleeping, or depression/anxiety, among other symptoms.
Some individuals may experience new health issues after COVID, including autoimmune disorders, diabetes, heart conditions, or neurological conditions. If you are experiencing symptoms more than 30-days after recovering from COVID-19, make an appointment to see your doctor.
Where Can I Get Vaccinated/Boosted?
You can schedule an appointment to receive your vaccine or booster in Moore County at the Health Department by calling 910-947-SHOT (7468) during business hours, making an appointment with your doctor, or finding a vaccination location near you by visiting www.vaccines.gov/search.
“The best way to stay healthy is to remain current on all recommended vaccinations (depending on your age,“ says Garner.
“This may include the shingles vaccine, tetanus, pneumonia, or other recommended vaccines. Ensure you get enough sleep, eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and practice good health sanitation habits (regular hand washing, coughing/sneezing into your elbow, not sharing drinks or eating utensils, etc.). We can do ‘Moore Together’.”
Other Resources
Talk to your doctor or visit these sites for the latest on COVID-19:
- Moore County Health Department (www.moorecountync.gov/health/together)
- NC Department of Health & Human Services (https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/)
- Centers for Disease Control (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html)
The above is paid content, produced by the Moore County Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.