Make it Sustainable

Have a Happy Eco-After

Styled Shoot

Yay! You’re getting married! What happens now? First, take a breath. Then, start thinking about planning. Your dream day should represent your story and who you are as a couple. What are your values? What is important to you both? If you live an eco-friendly lifestyle, then this should definitely be reflected in a celebration that marks the start of your new life together. And yes, it will still be beautiful!

Styled Shoot

Make a list of what you want and choose vendors that are like-minded and will help reduce your carbon footprint. Here are some items for your to-do list:

  • Keep your guest list small. An intimate gathering of your closest people is truly the most meaningful.
  • Hold the ceremony and reception at the same location. Choose a place that has thoughtfully preserved the building’s original features and let those natural elements shine.
  • Source seasonal, locally grown florals. Consider incorporating live plants, greenery and florals that have been ethically foraged, as we did here. Dried or preserved flowers can be saved and reused. Never allow floral foam to be used, which is actually made of plastic and toxic chemicals that cannot be safely disposed of.
  • Think outside the box. Wedding decor can be comprised of any items that you find meaningful or bring you joy. We scattered crystals, hung an antique chandelier, and draped fabric remnants to add detail, texture, and color.
  • Opt for a pre-planned, plated menu. This will save on potential waste, and add a high-end feel to your dinner. Choose a caterer with a farm to table ethic.
  • Utilize rentals for as much as possible. Reduce, reuse, repurpose with borrowed items. Have a strict no-plastics rule. Rent glassware, plates, cutlery, etc.
  • Shop consignment. Gorgeous dresses, beautifully tailored suits and the accessories to match can all be found second-hand.
  • If you are wanting something custom handmade, shop local — it supports your community and cuts down on emissions from transportation.
Indigo Earth Styled Shoot

When creating your checklist, just remember that the rule is, there are no rules. Your wedding should be as unique as you are.

See Patti’s event styling, cakes, decor and more on Instagram @indigoearthcreative. Contact her through Instagram DM or at 910.638.8322.

