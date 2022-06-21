The inaugural production in Judson Theatre Company’s new Summer Theatre Festival, “Gutenberg! The Musical!” receives its Sandhills area premiere at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s McPherson Theater starting July 22, starring professional New York actors Jacob Pressley and Michael Santora.
“It has the wit and sustained hilarity of the best musical spoofs on “Saturday Night Live” — it’s that funny,” says Morgan Sills, executive producer of Judson Theatre Company.
About the Show
In this two-man musical spoof, a pair of aspiring playwrights perform a backers’ audition of the splashy musical they’ve written about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. With limited talent but an unending supply of starry-eyed enthusiasm, Bud Davenport and Doug Simon sing the songs and play all the parts in their ambitious historical epic, with the hope that one of the producers in attendance will make their Broadway dreams come true.
As The New Yorker wrote, “It seems that Monty Python’s whole troupe has taken possession of two New York naïfs, aspiring musical-theatre writers Bud and Doug, in this goofy and inspired parody of Broadway bombast.”
Originally produced at Upright Citizens Brigade, “Gutenberg!” went on to a triumphant six-month off-Broadway run at Actors Playhouse. Among the unanimous critical raves in New York:
“Leaves the audience howling with laughter!” — Associated Press
“A smashing success!” — The New York Times
“A gleefully goofy affair that’s loaded with laughs.” –New York Daily News
“Hilarious and immensely satisfying. A delicious comic success." — Village Voice
“Zany! zany! zany! One hell of a goofy evening!” — Variety
“Riotously funny!” — Time Out New York
Nominated for Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel awards, the show went on to London, where The Times (London) raved, “More wit and intelligence than three decades of megashows!” The show is now performed all over the world and has been translated into Finnish, Korean, French, and Chinese.
“Gutenberg!” was written by Tony & Emmy Award nominees Scott Brown & Anthony King. Brown’s credits include HBO’s “Sharp Objects” and Hulu’s “Castle Rock.” Among King’s credits are “Silicon Valley,” “Dead To Me,” “Broad City’ and “Wet Hot American Summer.” Together they are the book writers for “Beetlejuice the Musical,” now on Broadway.
About the Actors
Jacob Pressley (Bud Davenport) has appeared off-Broadway at Symphony Space, Davenport Theatre and Manhattan Repertory Theatre, and has been seen in concerts at Feinstein’s at 54 Below and The Town Hall. He received a bachelor’s degree in theater performance at Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle. Favorite roles include Bobby Strong in “Urinetown,” conductor in “The Polar Express” and Olin Britt (the barbershop quartet bass) in ‘The Music Man.”
Michael Santora (Doug Simon) appeared off-Broadway in “The Office! A Musical Parody” and “The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking.” His national tours include “Annie,” “Flashdance,” and “Million Dollar Quartet.” Michael earned a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and will be graduating from The University of Idaho with a master’s degree in theater this fall. Among his favorite roles are Don Lockwood in “Singin’ in the Rain” and Will Rogers in “The Will Rogers Follies.” He last appeared at Judson Theatre Company in “Witness for the Prosecution.”
About Judson Theatre
Judson Theatre Company’s Summer Theatre Festival marks the first professional theatrical performances in Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s McPherson Theater.
“It’s a beautiful, modern ‘black box’ space, with the audience seated on three sides. The actors are right there. We don’t use body mics. The intimacy of the space makes the performances even more special,” says Daniel Haley, artistic director of Judson Theatre Company.
“We’ve wanted to do a summer season for a long time,” says Sills. “We’ve wanted our audience to experience the beautiful new McPherson Theater, we’ve wanted to do contemporary musicals and plays that no other company in the area is doing. The Summer Theatre Festival brings all those threads together. It’s taken years of planning, and thanks to underwriting from Thomas R. and Kathy S. McPherson Family Foundation, we’re doing it.”
After “Gutenberg!” concludes its two-week run on July 31, two more productions in the Judson Theatre Company Summer Theatre Festival will come to the stage.
The comedy “Buyer & Cellar,” a fantasia about an actor who gets a job in the basement mall in Barbra Streisand’s Malibu mansion, runs August 5-14.
“tick, tick…BOOM!,” the stage version of the recent musical film by the author of “Rent” about a composer in creative crisis, runs Aug. 19-28. Private performances are available for groups.
“‘Gutenberg! The Musical!’ is a perfect summer show: breezy, tuneful, and funny. We’re confident Sandhills area audiences will love it,” Haley says.
