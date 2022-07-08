Judson Theatre Company’s first-ever Summer Theatre Festival opens July 22 with the Sandhills area premiere of “Gutenberg! The Musical!” at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s McPherson Theater. The production runs two weekends and closes on July 31.
Judson Theatre Company Executive Producer Morgan Sills promises “a fun theatrical summer full of music, comedy … and air conditioning.”
Founded in 2012, Judson Theatre Company brings award-winning actors to the Sandhills for professional productions of classic and contemporary plays and musicals.
“Bringing top-quality actors from New York for our shows is an important part of what we do. Also, this is the first series of professional theatre performances in the McPherson Theater, which we can’t wait for our audience to discover,” says Daniel Haley, Judson Theatre Co.’s artistic director. “We’re thrilled Michael Santora (from our 2019 production of “Witness for the Prosecution”) is back for both this show and “tick, tick…BOOM!” in August. Jacob Pressley also stars in “Gutenberg!” and he and Michael are so funny together. The show is almost non-stop laughs, like “Monty Python” or “Saturday Night Live.”
A musical spoof by the writers of “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Broad City,” and the current Broadway hit “Beetlejuice the Musical,” Scott Brown and Anthony King’s “Gutenberg! The Musical!” takes place at a backers’ audition for a big, splashy musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. Aspiring musical theater writers Bud Davenport (Pressley) and Doug Simon (Santora) sing all the songs and play all the parts in their show, hoping that one of the producers in the audience will bring it to Broadway.
The Village Voice called “Gutenberg!” “hilarious and immensely satisfying” and “a delicious comic success.” The New York Times pronounced it “a smashing success!”
The New York Sun elaborated “[It’s] inspired, flawlessly calibrated and smart. A thoroughly winning, dead-on musical comedy."
The second show in the festival, “Buyer & Cellar,” has had a long history of success in New York, on tour, on television, and around the country.
The Judson production marks the Sandhills area premiere of the comic fantasia on celebrity by Jonathan Tolins (TV’s “The Good Fight” and “Schmigadoon”).
“I saw the original production three times, starring Michael Urie from “Ugly Betty” and then later in the run with Barrett Foa from “NCIS,” Sills says. “Then, when it turned out James Cella was available and willing to do it, Daniel and I knew “Buyer & Cellar” had to be part of the first season of the Summer Theater Festival.”
Cella plays Alex More, an out of work actor in L.A. who lands the ultimate mall job … in the mall in the basement of Barbra Streisand’s Malibu compound, which the star thoroughly documented in her book A “Passion for Design.” “Buyer & Cellar” begins its two-weekend run August 5, followed by the popular musical “tick, tick…BOOM!” which runs Aug. 19-28.
“This festival is a first for the Sandhills area, and the McPherson Theater is a delightfully different theatergoing experience from our main stage shows in Owens Auditorium,” Haley says. “Get out of the heat and have a good time with these shows. You’ll be glad you did.”
