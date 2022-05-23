Wedding guests are more likely to remember the bridal gown and the food than anything else. Alison Hainley and Sophie Baugher nod yes to this industry truism. Hainley and her husband, Brian, operate Genuine Hospitality Catering and Events, which includes Mason’s in Aberdeen — divine shrimp and grits, enormous biscuits — and a soon-to-be pizzeria. Catering director Sophia Baugher plans food worthy of those memories at rehearsal dinners, receptions, showers, morning-after brunches, anything connected to the nuptials.
“Buffet or plated, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a grazing table (fruits, nuts, cheese, flatbreads) or carving station, charcuterie, seafood/raw oyster bar and yes, anything from Mason’s menu,” including those famous shrimp and grits, she says, with enthusiasm.
Baugher’s enthusiasm is not only contagious but reassuring: “I love what I do.”
As for culinary school graduate Chef Brian: “He can do anything,” Baugher says.
As yet, no bride has requested an Asian spread but when it happens the team is ready.
Ideally, menu-planning should start about a year in advance, noting preferences and allergies, which can be addressed for specific guests whether attendees number 30 or 250. Creative vegetarian, including vegan, are frequent requests.
Baugher gets a “read” on the bride and her family through interviews. Some like the familiar; others dine on the wild side. Sometimes, the couple present a split decision: “I have a couple where the bride wants Mediterranean fusion while the groom prefers traditional Southern.” Baugher solved the issue with grape leaves, hummus, falafel, couscous salad — and spicy Nashville-style fried chicken.
Another time, for trendy appetites she presented a raw tuna poke appetizer with mango and avocado.
Industry predictions for 2022 include personalized menus to include places the couple have visited, treasured family recipes, locally sourced ingredients, ethnic and regional cuisine. However, couples expecting a different, perhaps more mature crowd might stick with hand-carved beef, roast chicken, a mashed potato bar, vegetables and dinner rolls.
Fine either way. Remember, Chef Brian “can do anything.”
Baugher patiently counsels brides who admit, “We have no idea what we want.” Her questions create a profile that suggests an appropriate menu. Knowing the budget and number of guests early on helps, although she says that Chef Brian is good at both stretching a budget and/or suggesting affordable options.
So far, their tactical challenges have been limited to catering a wedding on a farm and in an old building that had no kitchen. But this young, enthusiastic trio seems up for anything.
“It’s the bride’s day,” Baugher says. “We believe the food brings people together, to celebrate.” Therefore the food, even more than bridal gown, must be memorable. &
For more information call 910.447.2774 or visit: genuinehospitalitycatering.com. Located at 102 West Main Street, Suite 202, Aberdeen.
