If you’ve ever watched even one home improvement show, there’s a good chance you know how painstaking it can be to remodel a kitchen or bathroom. From plumbing and wiring to construction and insulation and aesthetic decisions on finishing touches like faucets and doorknobs, a job of that scale is a big investment, and along with that comes countless big decisions.
Fortunately there’s a new business in Aberdeen who can help you through the process to achieve the space of your dreams. Tile Inc., located at 409 Johnson St. in Aberdeen, opened its new showroom in September after decades of service in the Fayetteville area. With more than 100,000 square feet of stocked ceramic and porcelain tile and tile installation supplies, whether you’re a homeowner who’s shopping around for designs or a contractor working with a client, they’ve got everything you might need to get your tile job done, and get it done right.
Though the name points to the tile industry, the staff at Tile Inc. works to hold your hand through the whole design process. They offer design consultations to customers at any stage of the project, whether you’re simply looking a specific tile style, or you’re walking in with a blank canvas and just looking for inspiration. You’re always met with a welcoming greeting, and the staff enjoys talking with customers throughout the entire process. They are happy to offer recommendations on everything from color schemes, countertops, faucets, hardware, and, of course, tile. They can also help you find the right contractor, builder, or tile installer for the job.
Tile Inc. works with more than 40 vendors from all over the country, and they also import tile from outside of the U.S. “If a customer has a certain idea in mind, we do our best to find it,” notes co-owner Sean Aul. “If one of our vendors doesn’t have it, then we’ll go directly to a tile manufacturer to see if we can find what we’re looking for. And if we can’t get it, I’ll tell you where you can,” he adds. “It’s a major decision, and ultimately we want to make sure that you end up with the kitchen or bathroom of your dreams, rather than settling.”
This emphasis on customer service is carried throughout everything they do. The new Tile Inc. showroom in Aberdeen is state-of-the art with more samples than you could count, and the samples are constantly changing as new styles come in. Customers are always welcome to take samples home to see how they look in their space. “We want to make sure you make the right choice. Lighting can affect your opinion of the pieces,” Sean points out. “What you think you love when you're in the showroom may look completely different when you get it home.”
The team knows that time is invaluable, and they work hard to make sure that no contractor or installer gets stuck waiting. They want to get you in and out of the showroom quickly with everything you need to get the job completed. Whether working with large commercial projects or small bathroom remodels, Tile Inc. prides itself on providing fast, courteous service to get you back to your job site quickly.
Brothers and co-owners Sean and Ryan Aul both have a passion for the job. With a degree in Construction Management, Sean and enjoys going out with contractors and installers to help come up with solutions to tricky or unique installations. Ryan’s background is in the legal and financial industries, which has been instrumental in their decision to expand the business to Aberdeen.
Sean and Ryan invite you to visit their new location at their grand opening celebration on October 28th from 2:00 to 6:30 p.m. “Check us out, meet the team, see the showroom, and grab a bite to eat while you’re there, or take it home with you for dinner,” Sean adds. They’re excited for their families and their business to be part of this community, and they look forward to building relationships here in Moore County.
Tile Inc. in Aberdeen is open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Contact the business at 910-505-7480 or find out more at www.tilenc.com.
