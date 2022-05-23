wedding 7.tif

Sure, you and your significant other might excel at being partners in life, but with the help of Carolina Dance works co-owner and instructor Debby Hasson, you can excel as partners on the dance floor, too. With decades of experience teaching people of all ages to move to a beat, Debby has never met someone who can’t learn enough steps to impress the guests at their wedding reception. 

“For your special day together, we like to see people practice and be able to do something other than latch on to each other and sway, sway, sway like we all did in middle school,” she says. “We don’t have to do something fit for Dancing With the Stars. We’ll do a nice beginning, a couple of moves, and give you a good spot to end on.” 

couple dance stock.tif

Choreography for Any Crowd

Whether you’re looking for a sweet and simple routine or elaborate choreography fit for a flash mob, Carolina Dance Works knows how to do it all. From mothers-son pairs to father-daughter duos, all members of the bridal party can benefit from some direction that’ll help them shine when it’s their turn on the ballroom (or barn) floor. 

DSCF7683.tif

As for music, Debby and her team of instructors are well-versed in a style to suit everyone and up-to-date on the romantic songs that are hitting the top of the charts. Go for a country and western number, or opt for jazz, blues, and tango – Debby and her husband, Bruce, co-owner of Carolina Dance Works, can coordinate the moves to match your top song choice.

DSCF7684.tif

A Dance Personally Tailored for Every Couple

At Carolina Dance Works, routines are personalized down to the dress — brides who plan to wear a ballgown can be equipped with a special skirt while practicing at the studio. If your gown has a deep plunge or a high split, Debby makes sure your moves won’t threaten a wardrobe malfunction. 

Learning also continues after the lessons end. One-on-one instruction sessions are recorded and sent home with students, so they can practice between in-studio sessions up until their big day. Debby and Bruce even use technology to work with couples who are spending their engagement apart, through a deployment or other commitments. 

Getting Started

Debby and Bruce can work with short timeframes if needed, but the best outcomes can be expected when brides and their families start training with Carolina Dance Works six months in advance. Even if your routine isn’t elaborate, more time in the studio means more time to get it right — and more time to spend with those you care about most. 

DSCF5441.tif

Carolina Dance Works’ introductory special makes getting started easy, with five sessions for just $25. That includes three 30-minute private lessons, one group lesson and one practice party.  &

For more information visit CarolinaDanceWorks.com or find them on Facebook at @CarolinaDanceWorksSouthernPines or Instagram @carolinadanceworks

