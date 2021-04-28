Since 2003, HomeChoice Network’s mission has been to provide seniors with compassionate care they need in the place they call home. Along the way, they’ve touched thousands of lives — both of those who have received care and those who have provided it.
While HomeChoice Network owners Mike Ianucilli and Veronica Sanchez offer caregivers flexible scheduling and paid training, such benefits fall secondary to the perk of a career which provides the opportunity to make meaningful contributions in the community.
“We have two sets of clients: The client who receives the care and the caregiver who provides the care,” Mike says. “We can’t operate without either. We want to make people want to come to work, and one of the hallmarks of our business is that our caregivers come here because they want to spend their time in a way that makes a difference.”
That concept is exactly the one Mike and Veronica sought out to create at HomeChoice Network, a caring “retirement facility without walls” that allows seniors to age in place.
Over the past 17 years, hundreds of the network’s caregivers across the Sandhills have provided more than 2,000 seniors with everything from meal prep and home organization to transportation, assistance with personal hygiene and simple companionship — over time, becoming like family.
With no previous experience required, HomeChoice Network caregivers include busy, stay-at-home moms who elect to spend weekend nights at clients’ homes for a little extra spending money and those who are seniors themselves. Young carers can be a breath of fresh air for older clients, who in exchange offer a wealth of life experience and advice. Older carers, sometimes widows or widowers, can benefit from companionship themselves.
“We have a very thorough selection process because like any small business, we live and die by our reputation,” Mike says. “But all that is required of a potential caregiver is confidence, commitment, and compassion, and we’ll do the rest.”
That includes a comprehensive skill-building program with education in the aging process and special needs of seniors, from home safety and security to cognitive disorders. Caregivers receive quarterly training and access to a full-time registered nurse 24-7. Most importantly, caregivers and clients are allowed to meet prior to assignment, to ensure that the partnership would be a good fit.
All of the above are personal touches that make the small business stand out among franchises that provide similar services.
“Our service is one-on-one,” Veronica says. “We are hands-on owners.”
The two are also entrenched in the fabric of the community. A native of Mexico City, Veronica relocated to the Sandhills in 2003 and has since served in several capacities, currently as the board chair of the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic. A resident of Moore County since the 1980s, Mike is active in the community and in several professional organizations, and currently serves on the United Way board of directors.
“We’ve enjoyed building our name and working with the community,” Veronica says. “And, most importantly, providing services to seniors when they need them, where they need them.”
Learn more about HomeChoice Network at www.hchoicenet.com.
