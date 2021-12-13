As we approach the holiday season, I am reminded of Christmas gatherings and the exchange of gifts between family and friends. While we all enjoy receiving gifts, it is the joy I get from giving that is most fulfilling. It’s especially so when the gift is something that has lasting impact for the recipient.
It might sound strange, but that’s how I’ve come to view financial planning. When done well, it can not only have a positive impact on a family today, but also transform the lives of generations to come. What a legacy!
In this season of giving, let me share a few gift ideas to consider for you and your family.
Imagine the impact of:
- Executing a plan that thoughtfully addresses major areas of risk in your financial life and keeps you on track through life transitions so you can live the life of your dreams.
- Providing your child or grandchild with a debt-free college education.
- Properly managing risks so your family can maintain its lifestyle and achieve its life and education goals even if faced with unexpected loss or adversity.
- Having a trusted resource in place to advise and manage your family’s investments should there be incapacity issues, deteriorating health or death.
- Establishing a thoughtful estate plan and together with your financial advisor, holding a family meeting to communicate your intentions and expectations so future generations are committed to a shared vision and legacy.
- Introducing financial planning to your adult children and grandchildren so they can get a head start on building their financial literacy and preparing for a bright financial future.
From the examples above, you can see that the greatest benefit of financial planning is the peace of mind that comes with knowing you have a plan that positions you and your family to navigate the uncertainties of life and still achieve the future you envision. I can’t imagine a greater gift to give to yourself and your family.
So where do you start? The first step is to identify the right financial advisor for you. A good resource to consider is a whitepaper I wrote: parsecfinancial.com/whitepapers/finding-the-right-financial-advisor
Once in place, the advisor will guide you through a planning process that includes defining the relationship, gathering data, defining goals, assessing your current path, developing and presenting recommendations, implementing those recommendations and monitoring the results.
It is through the planning process that information is uncovered that is vital to developing any investment strategy. The process reveals the client’s goals, cash flow characteristics, risk tolerance, capacity for risk and tax issues; all of which influence the development of an appropriate investment strategy.
As we approach the holiday season, there is no better time to consider engaging a financial advisor skilled in comprehensive financial planning. If you are fortunate, it may be a gift that changes the trajectory of your family’s life.
Happy holidays!
Read more about Scott Kittrell and schedule an appointment here.
