In charge of food for your your school, office or special event? Don't have a cow; make it easy. Get your catering delivered from Chick-fil-A Southern Pines.
Chick-fil-A Southern Pines has a long-established partnership with ezBitesNC, part of Moore Home Services, a local woman-owned business in Moore County.
Moore Home Services was founded in 2017 by Arsenia Provencher, who has established relationships with grocery stores and pharmacies for at-home deliveries including Lowes Foods, Harris Teeter, Walgreens and more.
In 2019, she added ezBitesNC for food delivery.
The fleet of ezBitesNC vehicles can deliver orders to local institutions, nonprofits, commercial and retail locations — or even your home address.
With ezBitesNC, hot food stays hot. Insulated bags are used when the distance calls for it. With prior Chick-fil-A approval, customers can even request to use the heated bags for their event and return them after.
There is an additional delivery fee, but special rates are offered for regular, weekly deliveries.
The Chick-fil-A Southern Pines team prepares large orders weekly for numerous schools, youth groups, athletic teams, and business groups. Make one of them yours — get started on a catering order for ezBitesNC delivery by calling 910-692-6646.
