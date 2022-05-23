Your smile began training for the wedding day-workout-of-a-lifetime on the very first date. Every laugh and grin shared was just the opening act of what would come, and now that the day is finally here, it’s time to give your smile the boost it needs to shine brighter and whiter than ever before. Cue smile expert and pearly white extraordinaire, Jordan Ridge, D.D.S., of Pinehurst Dentistry.
By offering smile-correcting aids like Invisalign and Veneers, as well as professional whitening services, Jordan is fully prepared to step in to ensure that your teeth match your dress, your photos are truly picture perfect, and that your smile is as confident and beautiful as you.
Which Dental Option is Right for You?
Planning a wedding requires a fair share of tedious decision making, but whether or not you should invest in your wedding day smile is a no-brainer. If you’re unsure of where to start, consider your timeline.
For those in need of a straightening and have months or even a year to spare, Jordan and the team at Pinehurst Dentistry possess in-depth knowledge of Invisalign. If you need a quick smile fix, Jordan can use advanced technology to make over your entire smile in one day with veneers.
If you fall somewhere in between, there are plenty of whitening options for busy brides on the go. Purchase a Philips Zoom take-away whitening system, or opt for the Kör Deep Bleaching System to brighten things up from the comfort of your own home.
No matter what procedure a client chooses, Jordan and the team at Pinehurst Dentistry offer unmatched support — from the initial consultation to beyond its completion.
About Jordan Ridge, D.D.S.
Jordan has been showing off her own smile in the Sandhills for more than 15 years. A graduate of the UNC Adams School of Dentistry, Jordan has been working alongside her father, Fred Ridge, D.D.S., to help patients build confidence and maintain healthy gums and teeth.
Prepare to Shine Bright
You’ve been dreaming, planning and creating boards on Pinterest for years — you owe it to yourself to feel as elegant as you’ve always imagined and smile more than you ever thought you could. Jordan and the entire Pinehurst Dentistry family are ready to help you get there. &
Pinehurst Dentistry is located at 115 Turnberry Way in Pinehurst. To learn how to make an appointment with Jordan, visit pinehurstdentistry.com or call 910.695.3100.
