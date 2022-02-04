Are you looking for a physical therapy clinic that doesn’t rush you through your appointment? One that allows you to work with the same licensed physical therapist for an entire hour? Well, you can stop your search. The staff at Carolina Strong Physical Therapy reserve a full 60 minutes to work on a personalized treatment plan for each patient — one that works to alleviate pain so you can achieve your goals.
The Southern Pines location of Carolina Strong Physical Therapy opened last April when co-owners and physical therapists Mike and Kelly Payne relocated to Moore County. The couple’s flagship practice, in Southport, has grown to include space for nine physical therapists since its founding in 2015.
In Southern Pines, clients are treated by Dr. Mike Payne, Dr. Kelly Payne or Dr. Bryant Barbery, all licensed physical therapists who dedicated seven years to earning a doctorate in physical therapy (DPT) degree. Dr. Barbery is also an athletic trainer, who worked with college athletics at Appalachian State University and Newberry College. Together, the team puts its 35 years of combined experience to work in creating individualized, custom plans for each patient.
It’s not just custom treatment plans that set Carolina Strong Physical Therapy apart. All patients receive an hour of one-on-one, individualized attention, and most insurances are accepted.
Prospective patients are invited to stop by and take a tour of the Carolina Strong Physical Therapy facility, where each therapist has an individual, private treatment room and a therapist is always available to discuss your health issues and offer suggestions to help get you on the road to recovery.
Carolina Strong Physical Therapy takes most commercial insurances to include Medicare, Humana, Mutual of Omaha, United Healthcare, Aetna, Cigna, VA and Triwest. While most insurance companies do not require a referral for physical therapy, there are a few exceptions, so check with your carrier to better understand your coverage for any physical therapy treatment.
If you’re experiencing discomfort during strenuous activities or in your everyday life, visit Mike, Kelly and Bryant at 292 Commerce Ave right next to Walmart and see why they say there’s no gain without Payne.
For information, call 910-757-0408, visit carolinastrongphysicaltherapy.com or follow the business at facebook.com/carolinastrongphysicaltherapy/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.