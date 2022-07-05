featured Bobby "BC" Collins Camp and Golf Tourney Set for Next Week Staff Report Jul 5, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bobby Collins plays a little keep away from the young campers at the 2019 camp. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Bobby “BC” Collins Basketball Camp is less than a month away and signups are underway for the camp hosted at Pinecrest High School for any player ages 5 and older.The camp runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 13-14 at the high school.Sponsorship opportunities to fund a camper to attend the camp can be made by submitting a payment of $50 on Cash App to $Coach2312.A golf tournament is scheduled for July 16 at Deercroft Golf Club. The tournament starts at 8 a.m., and is a two-man best ball format. Cost per golfer is $75.Proceeds from the tournament go toward the basketball camp.For more information on the camp, call 757-344-9500 or email blcollins2312@gmail.com, Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Sun., July 3, 2022 Calendar Jul 5 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Jul 5, 2022 Jul 5 New Paintings by Ana Guzman Tue, Jul 5, 2022 Jul 5 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Tue, Jul 5, 2022 Jul 6 New Paintings by Ana Guzman Wed, Jul 6, 2022 Jul 7 New Paintings by Ana Guzman Thu, Jul 7, 2022
