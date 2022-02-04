As we wind down the previous year’s United Way of Moore County campaign, I would like to remind everyone of the impact your donation has on our community. Though we are wrapping up a campaign, giving to our local United Way community fund is year-round.
To show just how important making a financial investment in the United Way campaign is to our community, let’s take a look back over the past two years. Basic needs were at the top of the list for people in need of resources and assistance, for everything from rent and utility bills to buying food and getting information on COVID and public health initiatives. United Way helped direct people to assistance. We will continue to ensure those programs are accessible to residents who need them through our fundraising and grant allocation processes.
Supporting self-sufficiency: United Way is supporting programs that help families get back on their feet and become self-sufficient. These programs help find housing for parents and their children, teach financial independence and incorporate follow-up visits to ensure they remain successful. Victims of domestic violence come in a range of ages and socio-economic backgrounds. Your investment in United Way helps support them regardless of status.
Disaster relief: When house fires occur in our community, direct financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter is more than available to displaced families, it’s the first step in their recovery. Last year, we assisted 15 of these families. These unfortunate incidents reach from every corner of the community. We’re making sure that people who suffer that kind of loss in Moore County are taken care of.
Help for students in need: Our schools are educating our students, but many times there are needs greater than they are prepared to give. We’re supporting programs that reach into the schools to provide mentors, caring adults, food, shoes, clothing and more when there is a need. Your gift to United Way of Moore County purchases food, clothing, gift cards, and hygiene items for students in need; things that you and I don’t think twice about not having.
Assistance for those with disabilities: Adults and children with disabilities in our community are offered opportunities to be involved in the community, thanks to your support of United Way. They benefit from the interaction and so does the community. Due to the nature of our work, we see so many in need, but we also see many who are positively impacted and uplifted because of the help United Way provides.
Without these programs, we believe many people would fall through the cracks and never get the assistance they need. Over the years, United Way of Moore County has placed millions of dollars back into the community for programs that provide education initiatives, help people gain and maintain financial stability, and promote good health.
We would like to thank everyone who advocates for United Way and financially supports the work we do for the people of Moore County. Thank you for your commitment — we couldn’t do it without you.
Join United Way Moore County on the Ice:
United Way Moore County is the featured nonprofit for the Fayetteville Marksmen hockey team’s Feb. 25 game at the Crown Coliseum. Join them in a center ice seat for $10, a ticket price that’s reduced by more than half and serves as a donation to the United Way. Only 100 tickets are available. Get yours here: https://bit.ly/3HyZbrm
United Way of Moore County is located at 780 NW Broad St. in Southern Pines. For information, call (910) 692-2413 or visit unitedwaymoore.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.