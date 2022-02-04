Food Bank Volunteers

United Way volunteers help with many programs the nonprofit funds with community donations, like local food pantries.

 Matt Eich

As we wind down the previous year’s United Way of Moore County campaign, I would like to remind everyone of the impact your donation has on our community. Though we are wrapping up a campaign, giving to our local United Way community fund is year-round.

To show just how important making a financial investment in the United Way campaign is to our community, let’s take a look back over the past two years. Basic needs were at the top of the list for people in need of resources and assistance, for everything from rent and utility bills to buying food and getting information on COVID and public health initiatives. United Way helped direct people to assistance. We will continue to ensure those programs are accessible to residents who need them through our fundraising and grant allocation processes.

Supporting self-sufficiency: United Way is supporting programs that help families get back on their feet and become self-sufficient. These programs help find housing for parents and their children, teach financial independence and incorporate follow-up visits to ensure they remain successful. Victims of domestic violence come in a range of ages and socio-economic backgrounds. Your investment in United Way helps support them regardless of status.

United Way Quotes

Disaster relief: When house fires occur in our community, direct financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter is more than available to displaced families, it’s the first step in their recovery. Last year, we assisted 15 of these families. These unfortunate incidents reach from every corner of the community. We’re making sure that people who suffer that kind of loss in Moore County are taken care of.

Help for students in need: Our schools are educating our students, but many times there are needs greater than they are prepared to give. We’re supporting programs that reach into the schools to provide mentors, caring adults, food, shoes, clothing and more when there is a need. Your gift to United Way of Moore County purchases food, clothing, gift cards, and hygiene items for students in need; things that you and I don’t think twice about not having.

Assistance for those with disabilities: Adults and children with disabilities in our community are offered opportunities to be involved in the community, thanks to your support of United Way. They benefit from the interaction and so does the community. Due to the nature of our work, we see so many in need, but we also see many who are positively impacted and uplifted because of the help United Way provides.

Without these programs, we believe many people would fall through the cracks and never get the assistance they need. Over the years, United Way of Moore County has placed millions of dollars back into the community for programs that provide education initiatives, help people gain and maintain financial stability, and promote good health.

We would like to thank everyone who advocates for United Way and financially supports the work we do for the people of Moore County. Thank you for your commitment — we couldn’t do it without you.

Join United Way Moore County on the Ice:

United Way Moore County is the featured nonprofit for the Fayetteville Marksmen hockey team’s Feb. 25 game at the Crown Coliseum. Join them in a center ice seat for $10, a ticket price that’s reduced by more than half and serves as a donation to the United Way. Only 100 tickets are available. Get yours here: https://bit.ly/3HyZbrm

United Way of Moore County is located at 780 NW Broad St. in Southern Pines. For information, call (910) 692-2413 or visit unitedwaymoore.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days