When the coronavirus prompted Jack and Freddie to slash their guest list by nearly 300, the idea of the celebration they both had in mind shifted — along with the date. Rather than saying “I do” in May in front of a crowd of hundreds, the couple shared an intimate September ceremony on the back patio of the Country Club of North Carolina’s Clubhouse. Light-up tambourines the couple purchased as party favors flashed across the dance floor in the hands of guests, who moved to the eight-piece Adrian Duke Band under a clear-top tent.

With invitations narrowed down to family and the bridal party, the couple had time to connect with each guest on the dance floor; and to renew their perspective on what was important. As Freddie said, though shaking tambourines are music to her ears, they “don’t mean as much without family and friends there to help you celebrate.”

Photographer: Sayer Photography

Wedding Planner: Maggie’s Farm

Wedding Coordinator: Shenika Smith-Gibson, CCNC

  • Ceremony & Reception: Country Club of North Carolina
  • Video Streaming Service: Professional Party Rentals
  • Dress: Nitsa’s Apparel 
  • Shoes: Loeffler Randall 
  • Hair & Makeup: Beautopia and Bamboo 
  • BridesmaidsJenny Yoo 
  • Flowers: Maggie’s Farm 
  • Cake: The Bakehouse 
  • Invitations & Programs: Reaves Engraving 
  • Transportation: Kirk Tours & Limousine

