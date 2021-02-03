When the coronavirus prompted Jack and Freddie to slash their guest list by nearly 300, the idea of the celebration they both had in mind shifted — along with the date. Rather than saying “I do” in May in front of a crowd of hundreds, the couple shared an intimate September ceremony on the back patio of the Country Club of North Carolina’s Clubhouse. Light-up tambourines the couple purchased as party favors flashed across the dance floor in the hands of guests, who moved to the eight-piece Adrian Duke Band under a clear-top tent.
With invitations narrowed down to family and the bridal party, the couple had time to connect with each guest on the dance floor; and to renew their perspective on what was important. As Freddie said, though shaking tambourines are music to her ears, they “don’t mean as much without family and friends there to help you celebrate.”
----
Photographer: Sayer Photography
Wedding Planner: Maggie’s Farm
Wedding Coordinator: Shenika Smith-Gibson, CCNC
- Ceremony & Reception: Country Club of North Carolina
- Video Streaming Service: Professional Party Rentals
- Dress: Nitsa’s Apparel
- Shoes: Loeffler Randall
- Hair & Makeup: Beautopia and Bamboo
- Bridesmaids: Jenny Yoo
- Flowers: Maggie’s Farm
- Cake: The Bakehouse
- Invitations & Programs: Reaves Engraving
- Transportation: Kirk Tours & Limousine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.