UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED THANKS TO MICROCHIP, DOG SAFELY BACK AT HOME
Date Found February 15, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen, NC
Street or Road US Highway 15 Near Legacy Lakes Neighborhood
Closest Major Intersection US Highway 15 and Route 1
Zip 28315
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab mix
Markings Large White Spot on Chest/Stomach
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
Tail of Pet Long
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Hanging
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Gray
