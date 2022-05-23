In literature, flowers represent life, love, and beauty. Wedding flowers set the tone and mood as well, bringing the bride’s vision and theme to life.
The majority of brides will come to an initial consultation with a few inspiration pictures from Pinterest at the very least, with some bringing an entire portfolio of photos and fabric swatches. “Our job as floral designers is to interpret the bride’s ideas for her wedding day into a plan that accomplishes her vision while being mindful of her budget,” says Hollyfield Designs wedding coordinator, Pamela Butterworth. This requires experience and knowledge of the current wedding trends and product availability, especially during the pandemic.
The design team at Hollyfield Design brings that experience and knowledge to the table. Matthew Hollyfield, a Sandhills native, has been designing locally for more than 25 years and seen many wedding trends come and go. “We’re fortunate to have a large group of designers that have experience in every style a bride can envision,” says Hollyfield. “From elegantly classic to woodsy and down-to-earth, to garden feels of ‘just picked’ blooms, we’ve seen and done it all.” And yes, that includes traditional holiday weddings, Halloween nuptials, brides on horseback, and recently a Harry Potter-themed event.
Equally as important, especially during the pandemic, has been the cultivation of relationships with local Sandhills flower growers. COVID hit the flower industry hard, with many growers losing their crops and downsizing their fields due to the availability of workers and later, with the ongoing disruption in the supply chain. “We’ve all been forced into being even more creative with our ideas and designs as certain flowers became hard to source and hard goods sat on ships,” Hollyfield explains. “Being able to find fresh product right here at home has become even more important to us and we have been fortunate to find local peonies and dahlias which are wedding favorites, as well as an abundance of sunflowers, zinnias, ranunculi, and more. Of course we also have abundant greenery year-round here in the Sandhills area and many brides want to incorporate our pine and magnolia, especially if it’s a destination wedding for them.”
Since contact with a florist may be a new experience for most brides, communication and trust are key to a good working relationship and a beautiful wedding day. “Since flowers will be in most wedding photos that a bride will keep for a lifetime, it’s important that they help to create memories of her important day,” Hollyfield says. Flowers, after all, will be the perfect icing on the cake.” &
For more information visit: www.hollyfielddesign.com Located on 130 E Illinois Ave, Southern Pines.
