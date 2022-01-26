John Ferrari

John Ferrari, principal for Babson Real Estate Advisors, brings more than 30 years of diverse business experience to the firm’s new Southern Pines office. After conducting more than 2,000 real estate transactions in 49 states and 11 countries, he is proud to call Pinehurst his new home.

For information, contact him at john@babsonre.com or (910) 687-6407.

If you are on a mission to simplify your portfolio or liquidate assets, you know it’s in your best interest to have a team of experts on your side who can assess your holdings, forecast market trends, and recommend the smartest path forward. If a portion of your investments are tied up in physical property, that team should include someone well-versed in the fluctuations of the real estate market who can point you toward a forward-thinking decision.

The team of professionals at Babson Real Estate Advisors have experience making expert recommendations and handling real estate transactions for corporate, multi-family and retail clients across the United States, by working with the client directly or alongside the client’s financial, legal or accounting advisor.

The firm’s newest office, the sixth in the country, recently opened off Bennett Street in Southern Pines. At the helm is John Ferrari, a longtime financial and real estate advisor who jumped at the chance to relocate from New England to North Carolina and open a new headquarters in the home of golf.

“I love the area, and the mix of people from all different places,” Ferrari says. “It’s like a reflection of all different parts of the country. People here seem more open to new opportunities, new relationships, and out-of-the-box ways of doing things.”

Working closely with Ferarri will be his partner, Richard Bradbury, in Boston.

A Business Based on Building Relationships

Babson Real Estate Advisors prides itself on a consultative, holistic approach, one based on getting to know their clients and recommending long-term strategies with their best interests in mind. Ferrari, a lawyer and senior corporate real estate manager, joined Babson after 30 years of diverse business experience. He’s conducted more than 2,000 real estate transactions in 49 states and 11 countries, and been named Corporate Real Estate Executive of the Year from two different New England Real Estate organizations.

Like Ferrari, the firm’s advisors have careers as lawyers, accountants and project managers under their belt — creating a well-rounded set of experiences well-suited to meet the unique needs of each client.

“Too many brokers want to forsake everything else to push the transaction,” Ferrari says. “But we’ve always told people that if they have a business, it’s because they are doing it differently than the other guy who’s selling the same thing down the block. What works for them does not have to work for you.”

Backed by a team of professionals located in Boston, Chicago, Jacksonville, New York and Fairfield County, the firm is well positioned to manage your real estate investments whatever and wherever they may be. Ferrari and his associates are currently licensed in numerous states around the country and expect to be licensed in N.C. shortly.

So whether you’re a business owner looking for new workplace solutions around the country, a commercial investor aiming to reposition a portfolio or a landlord who’s tired of being tied down by homes in different area codes, Babson Real Estate Advisors is ready to offer a solution.

“One trend we’re seeing is more baby boomers who have real estate or have a business, and they either don’t trust their children to run it, or the children don’t want to be burdened with it,” he says. “We believe we will be the first firm in the area to work with clients who have properties around the country.”

“We will help them all the way through the process, from taking a look at the property and recommending their next steps — which may not be to do anything at all — to following through and handling any transactions that may happen as a result.”

More Information

From managing your real estate portfolio to providing advice through transactions and helping investors with acquisitions, John Ferrarri is ready to work with you, your financial advisor, or your CPA. For more information, visit babsonre.com. Contact Ferarri at john@ babsonre.com or (910) 687-6407.

