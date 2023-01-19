A premier facility with lush gardens and niche amenities, all with a modern, industrial Charleston flair. Welcome to Village Pine Venue.
This project is a dream in the making by Sammy and Melissa McPeake and their three young daughters. The McPeakes are a local family with an investment in and passion for the success and growth of Moore County.
In 2021, Melissa left the family hotel and commercial rental business after almost 17 years so she and her husband could set off on a new and exciting adventure: an investment property of their own. They quickly found the property at 1628 McCaskill Road in Carthage, a perfectly positioned location with a pond, a home, a garage and unlimited potential. Most importantly, however, the McPeakes had a vision of what the future would be for the property.
Village Pine Venue is being constructed with the ability to offer many different event opportunities, from small social gatherings to large birthday celebrations, from business meetings to large corporate events and conferences, from bridal showers to wedding ceremonies and receptions.
Envision an arched entry to a private and serene space, complete with brick paths and raised flower beds that will create a paradise for the property’s cultured bees and butterflies. A large patio under an established dogwood tree will be perfect for cocktail parties, private dinners, tea parties or smaller wedding ceremonies. This area will also be a photographer’s ideal place for family pictures and bridal portraits.
The home on the property has been renovated into the bridal house, also serving as the current office. This space provides a place for the bride and her bridal party to get ready. The house features two hair and makeup rooms, a changing room, a comfortable lounge and a serving space for a delectable spread. In addition, the groom’s garage allows for the gentlemen to have their own space with a masculine feel.
Overlooking the pond and the rows of native longleaf pines will be the more than 7,000-square-foot banquet hall, complete with four large garage style doors that will open to a sprawling 2,500-square-foot patio. A catering prep kitchen for one of our fabulous preferred food vendors, a green room where your band can relax between performances, a separate room for kids, a conference room for professional meetings and both an indoor and outdoor balcony are also featured in the hall.
The property is centrally located in Moore County and only four miles from the traffic circle. Construction began in October; a virtual tour on their website, www.villagepinevenue.com, clearly recreates the vision of what will exist on the property.
This venue space will have offerings and amenities like none other in the area. Milestone birthdays, lavish weddings, annual corporate events, Christmas parties, social gatherings, private dinners, conferences, meetings, bridal/baby showers, fundraisers, military balls…Village Pine Venue would love to host all of these future events and more.
Now reserving. To arrange a visit in order to explore the property, please call (910) 639-1730.
sponsored by village pine venue
Family photograph by Rachel Garrison
Rendered Photos: These are computer generated replicas of the proposed plan for Village Pine Venue. Some features subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.