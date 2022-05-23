IMG_1094.tif

Sure, the dress may be the main focal point as the bride-to-be makes her way down the aisle, but that doesn’t mean it deserves all of the attention. From classically beautiful to elaborate and elegant, Knickers Lingerie offers luxurious undergarments and loungewear for every style of bride to ensure you feel beautiful through every step of your journey.

From Pre-Wedding Planning . . .

When it comes to saying “I do,” people typically consider the magic that occurs during the ceremony, but the road to tying the knot is a long one filled with plenty of hustle and bustle, and comfort is key when it comes to staying sane. Thankfully, Knickers can help keep comfort at the forefront of your pre-wedding mind.

With a variety of soft and silky pajama sets and robes from Christine, Lise Charmel, Zimmerli, Clare De Lune, Skin and more, you can rest assured knowing that although there’s a lot on your plate, you don’t have to tackle it all while wearing uncomfortable loungewear. 

Oh, and as for the groom — Knickers carries plenty of relaxation gear and undergarments from brands like Hanro, Zimmerli Clare De Lune, Tommy John and Saxx.

To the Day You Say I Do . . .

Ah, yes — the wedding day. You’ve spent your whole life dreaming of flowing white gowns and long, sheer veils, but under every dress is a well-fitted undergarment that’s keeping it all together. The experts at Knickers Lingerie are equipped with the knowledge to not only help you select the perfect bra and underwear set for your body type, but also for your dress type. 

Knickers offers private lingerie fittings for brides, so there’s no guesswork as to whether or not your garments will be a perfect fit. Just give them a call at 910-725-2346, or email them at info@knickers-lingerie.com, book your appointment, and bring your dress with you to receive expert-level assistance from owner and lingerie extraordinaire, Kerry Snyder Husted. 

. . . And Beyond.

Who says the reception has to be the best part of your wedding experience? Finish out your nuptial journey on a soft, lovely, and harmonious note by selecting your wedding night lingerie from Knickers’ extensive style vault. 

Kerry and the Knickers team are also available to lend a helping hand in assisting with lingerie parties for the leading lady to ensure she’s donning her best on the big night. 

How it works: The bride stops in for a fitting and chooses a selection of lingerie pieces in her size. Then, members of the bridal party can purchase one of those items or a gift card and a pair of panties to present to the bride at the party, which she can then use to snag the perfect pieces for the wedding night.

A wedding is ultimately a celebration, and you deserve to feel beautiful and adored through every aspect of the marriage process. Whether you’re searching for the perfect post-I do number, something to wear beneath your gown, or you’re just treating yourself to something sweet for surviving making a seating chart, Knickers Lingerie is your one-stop-shop for it all.

Ready to see what’s in store at Knickers Lingerie? Stop in Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m. Knickers Lingerie is located at 150 E. New Hampshire Ave. in Southern Pines. You can also check out their website: www.knickers-lingerie.com, or on Facebook and Instagram.  &

