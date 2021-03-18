Moore County $19.57 million
Aberdeen $2.34 million
Cameron $ 100,000
Carthage $ 750,000
Foxfire $ 300,000
Pinebluff $ 470,000
Pinehurst $4.86 million
Robbins $ 360,000
Southern Pines $4.29 million
Taylortown $ 250,000
Vass $230,000
Whispering Pines $ 990,000
These estimates, released by Congressional staff on March 8, 2021, represent the best estimates of distributions under the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) as of that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.