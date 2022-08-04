For the first time since 1980, the stock and bond market broad indexes have dipped into negative territory. During turbulent times in the markets, we speak with many prospective clients who wonder what they should do with their investments. There can be some strategic or short-term recommendations that may make sense, but from a holistic portfolio view, one of the first recommendations we make is to create a financial plan. I find that clients who have a financial plan are more confident, more engaged with their wealth, and demonstrate more positive saving and investing behaviors. Of course, merely having a financial plan doesn’t cut it. It needs to be complete, realistic, and actionable. At Schwab, we believe there are five key steps to take:
Make a List
Create a list of goals that that include how much you’ll need and a deadline. If you write down your goals, you’re more likely to achieve them. Think of them as a road map to where you want to go—and make them practical and attainable. Here’s a simple two-step approach:
Step 1: Divide your goals into three categories: short term (less than one year); medium term (one to five years) and long term (more than five years).
Step 2: Attach a dollar amount to each goal. A short-term goal might be paying for a wedding, buying a car, or saving for a down payment on a home. How much will it cost? The more specific you can be, the more motivated you’ll be to work toward that goal.
Do a Thorough Review
Review your current situation. Total up the amount of money you have already accumulated toward each of your goals and how it is being invested. Be sure that your allocation between stocks, bonds and cash investments is appropriate to help reach your short-term and long-term financial goals. Also consider your investment vehicles. Make use of tax-advantaged accounts for retirement savings. But avoid tapping those for non-retirement purposes, like the down payment on a home. Instead, use taxable accounts for these types of major purchase goals.
Think About the Future
Make assumptions about your future. For longer-term goals like retirement, consider how much you’ll be contributing towards each of your goals over time. You may decide to include your partner in this plan or plan for each separately depending on your financial arrangement. The earlier you start saving, the less you’ll have to set aside each year. If you start saving in your 20s, 10% of your salary before taxes each year is a good goal. If you wait until your 30s, that number may need to bump up to 15%. Wait until your 40s, and you may have to put away 30-35% each year. No matter when you begin, the important thing is to stay on course.
Assess Your Risk Tolerance
Evaluate the amount of risk you’re willing to stomach with your investments to help inform how you should allocate your portfolio between stocks, bond and cash investments. This is key to staying the course toward your goals during the inevitable ups and downs in the market. Your willingness to take on risk will and should vary depending on your various savings goals. For example, if you’re nearing or entering retirement, you probably don’t want to risk significant losses in your portfolio. Rather, you might be aiming to grow the value of your investments but also have current income needs and want relative stability. Just as an example, for those types of needs, Schwab’s moderately conservative model portfolio has 40 percent allocated to equities, 50 percent in fixed income and 10 percent in cash or cash investments. A more long-term goal may allow you to be a bit more aggressive in your allocation, but always stay diversified.
Analyze Return Expectations
Based on your risk tolerance, a sound investment plan contains some sort of expectation regarding the portfolio returns. These return expectations aren’t year-by-year forecasts, but represent long-term averages used in the planning process. It’s important to stay realistic. If your return estimates are too optimistic, you run the risk of not being able to retire on time or pay for a child’s education. If they’re too pessimistic, you may needlessly sacrifice some of your current lifestyle. To reap the most reward from your investments, try to avoid unnecessary fees and taxes.
A sound financial plan can help alleviate some of the worry about the short-term fluctuations in the markets. With the correct plan, you can have your investments positioned properly for the market ebbs and flows and gain confidence that you are on the right track during these tumultuous times. Call or stop by the branch so we can help you create a plan.
Philip Bailey is the Independent Branch Leader and Financial Consultant at the Charles Schwab Southern Pines Independent Branch with over 19 years of experience helping clients achieve their financial goals. Some content provided here has been compiled from previously published articles authored by various parties at Schwab. Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., Member SIPC.
Information presented is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as personalized investment advice as individual situations vary. Where specific advice is necessary or appropriate, Schwab recommends consultation with a qualified professional. Investing involves risk including the potential loss of principal.
