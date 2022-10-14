Hound of Baskervilles

Tyler Berndt as Sir Henry, Collin Conway as Sherlock Holmes and Charlynn Walker as Lady Agatha

The Encore Theatre is proud to present “Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of the Baskervilles,” a stage play adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous novel written in 1901. Performances run Oct. 21-30, at the Encore Center, 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines.

Holmes’ spine-chilling mystery comes with suspense, humor and terror. Sir Henry (Tyler Berndt) is heir to a vast fortune. That legacy that comes with a family curse: death at the fangs of a horror that prowls the moor. Only Holmes (Collin Conway) can stop the beast. While mysterious light signal exchanges surround Baskerville Hall and the hound terrifies the countryside, the sleuthing begins and suspicion falls on sinister servants, butterfly collectors, ladies in distress and escaped convicts.

Hound of the Baskervilles

Eli Schilling as Mr. Barrymore and Marion Grote as Mrs. Barrymore

