The Encore Theatre is proud to present “Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of the Baskervilles,” a stage play adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous novel written in 1901. Performances run Oct. 21-30, at the Encore Center, 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines.
Holmes’ spine-chilling mystery comes with suspense, humor and terror. Sir Henry (Tyler Berndt) is heir to a vast fortune. That legacy that comes with a family curse: death at the fangs of a horror that prowls the moor. Only Holmes (Collin Conway) can stop the beast. While mysterious light signal exchanges surround Baskerville Hall and the hound terrifies the countryside, the sleuthing begins and suspicion falls on sinister servants, butterfly collectors, ladies in distress and escaped convicts.
“Sherlock Holmes is one of the most well-known figures in the world,” says director Gus Allen. “Our challenge has been to honor that history and still find a way to make the story enthralling as if we didn’t know Sherlock’s brilliant mind would solve the puzzle in time!”
With any story, the core element is the relationship between the characters, he adds. “The plot might be brilliant or complete nonsense, but either way, if you can present this woven tapestry of fascinating characters who all really matter, only then can you move or entertain an audience. It’s crucial that the audience has a deep connection to these fantastic characters.”
Sarah Lankford, producer and owner of the Encore Center, said the cast and crew have been working diligently to provide a delightful show. Additional featured cast include James Wheeler (as Watson), Charlene Walker, Marion Grote, Eli Schilling, Leah Jones, Taylor Hickey, Grace Stroud and Luke Taylor.
“We are looking forward to sharing this classic Sherlock story with you this fall,” says Lankford.
Encore is presenting this show in partnership with Caring Hearts for Canines, a Southern Pines-based nonprofit canine rescue founded in 2014 by Jennifer Chopping in an effort to save dogs from high kill shelters that would otherwise be euthanized.
To date, the 100 percent volunteer group has saved and rehomed nearly 3,800 dogs. The organization provides appropriate vet care, including spay and neuter services, vaccinations, foster care, socialization and transportation for adopted dogs to new forever homes, as well as community outreach regarding issues like spaying and neutering, vaccinating, heart worm prevention and proper care of their canine companions. Encore will be collecting donations at each performance in support of Caring Hearts for Canines, and patrons who bring in much-needed supplies will receive a free item from concessions.
Opening night is Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m., with additional performances Fridays and Saturdays, at 7:30 p.m., as well as matinees on Saturdays and Sundays, at 2 p.m., through Oct. 30. Tickets range from $17-$25 and can be purchased at www.encorecenter.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.