For the past eight years, the Drum & Quill has served up casual cuisine and cocktails to locals and tourists alike in the heart of the Village of Pinehurst. But the deeply personal story behind its name might not be something readily known. It starts with owner Kevin Drum’s dad, Bob Drum, a World War II vet-turned-sportswriter whose work documenting Arnold Palmer’s every swing is as legendary as the golfer himself.
“My dad wrote stories that would document the exploits of the greatest athletes of their time for the Pittsburgh Press,” Kevin Drum said. “But he was drawn to golf and covered it in its golden era, discovering a kid from Latrobe, Pennsylvania that would make golf history.”
Drum’s Early Life
Raised in Brooklyn, Bob was recruited by Alabama while shooting hoops on the playground in New York City. His basketball career was cut short by being sent off to North Africa as a soldier in the United States Air Force but not before becoming an All-American at Alabama.
Bob arrived home from the war only to find basketball was no longer an option, so with the help of his stepfather, he landed a job as a feature writer for the Pittsburgh Press. In the 40s, he first spotted a 14-year-old Palmer at the West Pennsylvania Junior championship. “Arnold didn’t even make it to match play for that junior tournament,” Kevin Drum said. “But my dad saw something and told the world, ‘This kid from Latrobe will be the best golfer in the world.’ Arnold had swagger even then that made him stand out.”
Drum and His Quill Pen
Drum’s prediction, penned when Palmer was just 14, later came true when a young Arnold Palmer won the recently formed 1958 Masters. And so began Drum’s work in recording the career records of one of golf’s most illustrious players, from Arnie’s Army to driving the Par 4 first hole at Cherry Hills. Drum was there for every swing.
During his time with the Pittsburgh Press, Drum traveled to Pinehurst with fellow golf writers to cover golfer Ben Hogan in the Ryder Cup and watch Palmer play in the North & South Championship.
Throughout 1960, Drum wrote a series of stories on Palmer, projecting that he would accomplish something similar to what fellow golfer Bobby Jones had done, except only professional events. In 1930, Jones won the US and British Amateur and the US and British Opens; that feat was considered then to be Golf’s Grand Slam — a term borrowed from the card game Bridge.
Golf was changing, and Drum knew it; it was now a game of professionals. The Grand Slam that Bobby Jones had accomplished with two amateurs never happened again. He and Palmer felt the Grand Slam had to include four professional tournaments of equal stature so today’s pro golfers could pursue a Pro Grand Slam. But which ones?
Drum’s Grand Slam
In 1960, Drum and Palmer decided Palmer’s win at the still-relatively-new Masters and his first-place trophy at the 1960 U.S. Open would be the first two legs of the new Professional Golf Grand Slam. The final two, they decided, would be The Open Championship at St. Andrews and the PGA Championship, probably because Arnold’s dad “Deke” was a PGA Professional.
Arnold didn’t win those last two events. However, he came close enough in 1960 that PGA professionals today still pursue those four tournaments in the hope of completing what Palmer, with the help of Drum, immortalized as the “Professional Grand Slam.”
Drum and the U.S. Open
In 1971, Drum moved his family to Pinehurst to help the resort manage the World Open. He was also gently nudging the USGA to bring the U.S. Open to his new hometown. With the help of local fellow golf writers Dick Taylor, Charles Price, and John Derr, he kept asking the same question to the USGA: “Why don’t you bring the US Open to Pinehurst?”
“The USGA said it would never happen; ‘it’s too small a town and can’t handle the traffic!’ I was hearing it in the press room,” Kevin Drum said. “But my dad and his golf writer friends kept pushing, and it didn’t pay off until 20 years later.”
With a dynamic Bob Dedman taking the helm at Pinehurst, and the USGA winds changing to the country’s great courses, his dreams were finally realized. It was announced in the 1990s that the 1999 US Open would be played at Pinehurst for the first time. Drum got his wish, but he didn’t live to see it. Just as he knew Palmer would be the greatest and golf needed a “Professional Grand Slam,” he knew a US Open should be at Pinehurst.
CBS Sports
With his “Curmudgeon” comedic perspective, CBS thought Bob Drum was made for TV. Drum was given a weekly feature spot on CBS Golf broadcasts called “The Drummer’s Beat.” His funny stories were the first non-golf features on telecasts, designed to entertain, something that is routine today. He was named the Andy Rooney of Golf and was nominated for an Emmy Award for this groundbreaking entertainment-style feature.
Memorialized by Jack
Jack Nicklaus long acknowledged Bob and Arnold’s creation of Golf’s Pro Grand Slam and honored Bob Drum posthumously, the same year they honored Ben Hogan.
“I attended the Memorial Tournament to receive the award and was fortunate enough to escort Valerie Hogan at that event,” says Kevin Drum. “Barbara Nicklaus mailed the Waterford Crystal Award to MJ (my mom) with a note that she cherished.”
Drum & Quill
“In 2014, I saw a bankrupt building across from my consulting firm and decided to create the Drum & Quill. I named it to honor my dad and his Irish heritage and remind people of the impact he had on the game of golf,” Kevin Drum said. “The ‘Drum’ represents my dad, and the ‘Quill’ represents his pen. I also wanted to add to Pinehurst’s rich golf texture by creating the country’s first golf-writer-themed tavern in the world here in Pinehurst.”
At Drum & Quill, you’ll find a place to share stories over a pint, classic cocktails, or casual dining, served up seven days a week. For more info, visit drumandquill.com or call 910-295-3193.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.