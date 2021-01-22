You have permission to edit this article.
Planning

Don't Sweat Your Timeline

You may be in the market for a wedding planner, but what you really need is a friend willing to hold your hand through every decision — one with the insider’s knowledge to make the details you’re dreaming of a reality. At Vision Events, Nicole Smith and her team are dedicated to making one of the most memorable times in your life run smoothly, from your engagement to your honeymoon.

“We connect with clients, get to know their story, and help them envision what the perfect event looks like,” Nicole says. “We then put the plan into place, executing every detail with precision so your dream comes to life.”

With You Every Step of the Way

Over more than 15 years in the wedding industry, Nicole has the experience to handle any bride’s unique concept. Her packages include everything from advice at your wedding dress appointment to the selection of a local or destination venue; from designing a floor plan to overseeing the rehearsal and wedding.

The planning process culminates in a smooth execution centered on Vision Events’ hands-on enforcement of an incredibly detailed timeline — one that leaves you to focus on being the bride.

A Concierge Service

Did you bring personal items for the reception? Nicole and her team will set them out for you; and box them up neatly when the last guest leaves. Did someone bring a gift? Nicole will make sure it makes it to the appropriate table. Has a piece of trash somehow made its way to the dance floor? Nicole will be the first to notice, and to deliver it to the right vessel.

“We are the first ones to arrive and the last to leave,” Nicole says of her and her team. “No matter if it’s a client, vendor or guest, we serve with excellence. To go above and beyond the expectation is what we strive for; it’s what gives us the satisfaction of producing a successful event.”

Honeymoon Planning

A new partnership with Sandals Resorts allows Vision Events to help newlyweds plan for time to get away and focus on themselves, at no additional cost.

“Those who book online are missing out on a lot of opportunity by talking to someone like myself who’s been there and has seen what it’s like, down to exactly where your room is going to be,” Nicole says. “We’ll set them up with specials that may be happening, and even a contribution fund at their wedding, so they can take full advantage of everything there is to offer.”

A Spirit to Serve

Becoming a hands-on partner in the planning of your big day requires mental and emotional commitment, but Nicole wouldn’t have it any other way.

“At the end of the day, when a bride tells me they couldn’t have done it without me, or they have tears in their eyes because they don’t want the relationship to end, that’s when I know I’ve done my job,” Nicole says. “That’s what gives me joy in my servant’s heart.”

To learn more about Vision Events and available services, visit visioneventsnc.com.

