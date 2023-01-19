Decoding wedding dress codes can be a doozy. You examine the invitation, scour the internet for answers, and then look back at the invitation, hoping to find clues in the cursive script. But your questions only multiply: Does a dark suit qualify as formal attire, or is a tuxedo necessary? What exactly is a “dressy” dress anyway?
To make dress codes even more confusing, couples sometimes prefer hybrid standards, like cocktail casual. Other times, soon-to-be newlyweds don’t even list a dress code on the invitation.
At The Fair Barn — one of the most popular wedding venues in the Sandhills — weddings with all dress codes are welcome (which doesn’t make it easy on the guests). Whether you’re booking a southern hoedown or a black tie affair, keep The Fair Barn, 200 Beulah Hill Road South, Pinehurst, at the top of your list. For booking inquiries, call (919) 295-0166 or go to vopnc.org.
The Fair Barn’s Ultimate Guide to Wedding Dress Codes
Skim our guide, so you always show up to weddings in the proper attire. (One thing is for sure, you don’t want to show up to a wedding at The Fair Barn, thinking your boots and jeans will do, only to be met with a sea of tuxedos.)
Wedding dress codes, from most formal to least:
For white tie, imagine you’re attending a wedding at the governor’s mansion. Men should don formal black tuxedos with tails and matching pants, white shirts and waistcoats, and, as the name suggests, white bowties. Women, wear a full-length gown in elegant fabric with your best jewels and long white gloves.
One step down from white tie is black tie. Here, men should stick with tuxedos and trade white bowties for black ones. Women should stick with formal floor-length gowns but leave the gloves at home.
Men don’t have to wear tuxedos for black tie optional or formal attire, but they can. If you leave the tux hanging in your closet, wear a traditional, dark suit with a conservative tie. Women can go for shorter dresses and show some ankle.
Cocktail attire mixes elegance and comfort. Men should wear a dress shirt with slacks and a sports jacket; no tie is required. Women can show some leg with a short dress or an elegant pantsuit. (If you see festive on an invitation, go for cocktail attire in brighter colors with playful accessories.)
For a semi-formal wedding, the time of day is key. Choose lighter colors for daytime events and darker shades for the evening. Men, you can ditch the tie but keep the slacks, sport coat, and a dress shirt. Women, keep a little length on your dress or opt for a dressy skirt and top.
A casual dress code doesn’t necessarily mean boots and jeans. Here, women should go for something like a sundress and wedges. For men, a polo and khakis should do.
Come as you are means just that. Break out those boots and jeans or whatever you’re most comfortable in.
For more information and photo galleries, visit:www.vopnc.org/our-government/departments/fair-barn
