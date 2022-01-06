“Day of Remembrance and Action” in downtown Southern Pines.

“Day of Remembrance and Action” in downtown Southern Pines.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Moore County NAACP held a Day of Remembrance and Action in downtown Southern Pines on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During the demonstration, a cast of speakers read from a prepared timeline chronicling the incidents that led up to Jan. 6, 2021. The event also included a moment of silence for individuals who died in the insurrection.

Presenters called on attendees to urge lawmakers to preserve and expand voter rights. Volunteers were on hand to help people register to vote.

1/6

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Francis
Mark Hayes

I believe Democrats/Progressives are pursuing Federal control over voting rights, modeled after what has been allowed in NYC local elections, non-citizens voting rights, and people wonder why we have events like Jan, 6 . [wink]

Report Add Reply
Charles Gallagher

Good to see all the sheep masked up outdoors.

Report Add Reply
Stephen Woodward

Please elaborate. Which rights are these voters being denied?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days