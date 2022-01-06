The Moore County NAACP held a Day of Remembrance and Action in downtown Southern Pines on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
During the demonstration, a cast of speakers read from a prepared timeline chronicling the incidents that led up to Jan. 6, 2021. The event also included a moment of silence for individuals who died in the insurrection.
Presenters called on attendees to urge lawmakers to preserve and expand voter rights. Volunteers were on hand to help people register to vote.
(3) comments
I believe Democrats/Progressives are pursuing Federal control over voting rights, modeled after what has been allowed in NYC local elections, non-citizens voting rights, and people wonder why we have events like Jan, 6 . [wink]
Good to see all the sheep masked up outdoors.
Please elaborate. Which rights are these voters being denied?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.