Although a brilliant, white smile may indicate a healthy mouth, oral wellness relies on so much more than the appearance of your teeth. Your oral health involves the condition of your teeth, gums, jaw and the muscles and tissues surrounding them. One of the major components of your oral health is the temporomandibular joint – which is a sliding hinge joint that connects your jaw to your skull. With one joint on each side of your head in front of your ears, the temporomandibular joint gives your jaw the ability to move. This motion allows you to perform everyday activities such as talking, chewing, and swallowing.
What is TMJ?
When the temporomandibular joint is not functioning properly, TMJ is the result. TMJ disorder – also known as temporomandibular joint dysfunction or TMD – is characterized by reduced mobility of the jaw and jaw pain. It can also cause ear pain, headaches and facial pain, as well as lockjaw.
TMJ can make everyday activities difficult, and the resulting pain can be debilitating. This can make simple tasks like eating or speaking a chore. Dr. Mandy Grimshaw and her talented team at Kuhn Dental Associates can alleviate TMJ’s painful symptoms and identify the cause.
What Causes TMJ?
One of the best steps to determining why you suffer from TMJ disorder is to see an experienced TMJ dentist like Dr. Mandy Grimshaw of Kuhn Dental Associates. Grimshaw can help pinpoint the root of your dental and jaw problems.
Possible explanations for TMJ:
Bruxism:
Bruxism, or the constant grinding of your teeth. Bruxism — a condition described as the grinding or clenching of your teeth — is a direct cause of TMJ. Bruxism can occur during the day (without you realizing it) or while you sleep at night. If you have moderate to severe bruxism, this can lead to jaw disorders, including TMJ. Experiencing bruxism while you sleep can also increase your chances of developing sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, which is a lapse in breathing while asleep.Dr. Mandy Grimshaw will be able to evaluate whether bruxism is the link to your TMJ disorder — and the team at Kuhn Dental Associates will offer the best, personalized treatment plan for you.
Joint damage from arthritis:
Arthritis, especially in those who are of older age, can be directly linked to the development of TMJ disorder and may be a reason to call on the expertise of TMJ dentist Dr. Mandy Grimshaw. Arthritis involves one or more joints being inflamed, and this condition can worsen as you age. Symptoms of arthritis include pain, stiffness, swelling and limited range of motion, which can directly affect your jaw.
Common forms of arthritis — such as rheumatoid arthritis, which involves the inflammation of the cartilage around your joints — can directly impact the temporomandibular joint. This can cause stiffness and pain in the jaw, among other TMJ symptoms.
Injury or trauma to the jaw:
Blunt trauma or injury to the lower jaw can result in anterior disc displacement with or without reduction — which can lead to the development of TMJ.
Anterior disc displacement with reduction is typically characterized by your jaw making a clicking or popping sound, as well as you experiencing jaw pain when you need to move it, such as when you eat or speak.
Anterior disc displacement without reduction is typically more severe, and it is characterized by jaw pain in combination with the lack of motion of the jaw, only allowing you to open your jaw a certain, limited amount.
Those who experience disc displacement without reduction often experience a phenomenon sometimes referred to as a “closed lock” or lockjaw — which can be described as a painful jaw locking and limited ability to open your mouth.
TMJ Treatment From a Dentist
If you are trying to get to the bottom of why you have developed a TMJ or TMD disorder, it may be time to see an experienced TMJ dentist. Dr. Mandy Grimshaw is trained to diagnose and treat TMJ, and pinpoint the underlying cause.
The friendly team at Kuhn Dental Associates will be able to discuss treatment options and determine what works best for your individual dental needs. You can discuss your TMJ symptoms with a knowledgeable member of Kuhn Dental Associates by calling (910) 218-9646.
