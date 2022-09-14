Oral appliances work to correct your airway without the use of a bulky or noisy CPAP machine that requires electricity, making it much easier to travel freely and enjoy the outdoors. You’ll sleep silently, without anyone knowing you have apnea.
Obstructive sleep apnea is a sleep-breathing disorder that affects nearly 30 million people in the United States. It often goes undiagnosed, but can leave people at risk for serious health complications. During an obstructive sleep apnea episode, you stop breathing for at least 10 seconds, but it could be much longer. Your brain panics and awakens you so you can start breathing again. These awakenings are so brief that you usually won’t notice them. But each morning, you’ll wake up with the consequences of fragmented sleep: daytime sleepiness, poor memory and concentration, headaches and irritability.
There are three kinds of sleep apnea, but obstructive sleep apnea is by far the most common. You stop breathing throughout the night because the soft tissue in your throat is relaxed enough to cause a blockage in your airway. It’s common for sleeping partners to notice loud snoring, choking, and gasping while the apneic sleeps.
Oral Appliance Therapy Could Work for You
Most people are familiar with a machine called a CPAP, which stands for “Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machine.” If you have sleep apnea, you would wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth, connected to a machine by tubes which oxygen flows through. CPAP can be uncomfortable and noisy, but sometimes it’s the only option. If you have mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea, you have another, less invasive option: Oral Appliance Therapy.
Oral appliance therapy is an obstructive sleep apnea treatment you wear while you sleep. It’s a small, sleek orthotic that fits snugly in your mouth, held in place by your teeth. You might be tempted to call it a night guard due to its appearance, but it’s much different than your run-of-the-mill night guard. Your oral appliance positions your jaw forward so that when you sleep, your tongue doesn’t close off your airway when it’s relaxed. Because of its unique nature and custom fit to each patient’s mouth and teeth, you can only get an oral appliance from a sleep apnea dentist.
Why Oral Appliances Work for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
For one reason or another, those with sleep apnea have an airway too narrow to accommodate relaxed soft tissues. You may have excess tissue due to being overweight, you may have been born with a narrow airway, or your jaw may simply positioned too far back. Oral appliances work in all cases to push or pull your jaw forward, creating a larger airway.
This might seem daunting, but don’t worry; you won’t experience any pain or discomfort from repositioning your jaw. In fact, many people with naturally receded jaws experience less resistance when opening their mouths to chew, speak, and yawn because of the new jaw position. You’ll wear your oral appliance whenever you sleep and not worry about a noisy, cumbersome machine. This means you can camp, backpack, and sleep on planes, cars, and trains without feeling self-conscious about your sleep apnea or snoring. You’ll sleep silently, without anyone knowing you have sleep apnea.
Oral Appliance Therapy FAQ
:: Is oral appliance therapy expensive? Oral appliance therapy is much less expensive than a CPAP machine, and less prone to breakage. Just keep your oral appliance in its case when you aren’t using it, and it should last you many years.
:: How do I take care of my oral appliance? Taking care of your oral appliance is as easy as taking care of a night mouthguard. Simply brush it lightly with your toothbrush or the brush in its case. Be sure only to wear your oral appliance when your teeth are clean and brushed, or you’ll increase your risk for gum disease and tooth decay.
:: Where can I get an oral appliance?
First, you’ll need to be diagnosed with mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Only a sleep physician can diagnose you, but Kuhn Dental Associates can give you recommendations and referrals.
Get an Oral Appliance from Kuhn Dental Associates in Aberdeen
Dr. Mandy Grimshaw is an experience sleep dentist who has changed lives through oral appliance therapy.
To schedule an appointment, call Kuhn Dental Associates at (910) 218-9646 or visit kuhndentist.com to schedule an appointment online.
