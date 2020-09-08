An antibody test sample is scanned at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.

An antibody test sample is scanned as part of a study at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

 Photograph courtesy FirstHealth of the Carolinas

Preliminary findings from a recent study at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital indicate that the county is “still very vulnerable” to COVID-19, according to Dr. Gretchen Arnoczy.

Arnoczy, an infectious diseases physician with FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said only 13 of the 764 people who participated in the study — about 1.7 percent — tested positive for antibodies that may protect them from reinfection. Similar studies at FirstHealth hospitals in Montgomery and Richmond counties yielded higher positivity rates.

Antibody studies can help determine the prevalence of the coronavirus in different communities, especially among individuals who were infected but never experienced symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that as many as 40 percent of carriers are asymptomatic. 

While results from the local study suggest the virus has spread at a slower pace compared with other counties, this also means fewer residents have developed antibodies through infection. Arnoczy said nearly 8 percent of participants in the Montgomery County study tested positive, while 6.5 percent of participants tested positive in Richmond County. However, both studies had smaller turnouts.

“There was a much, much lower rate in Moore than we saw in some of the other counties,” Arnoczy said. “There could be a lot of different reasons for that, but it shows that we’re still very vulnerable and the majority of people don’t have positive antibodies.”

The preliminary findings, she said, come with “a lot of disclaimers.” Arnoczy noted that the nature of the study, which required individuals to register for testing online and have transportation to the hospital, may have made participation difficult for residents in marginalized communities.

“Anecdotally, we were hoping to get a more varied population than we did in terms of age, race and ethnicity,” Arnoczy said, adding that an analysis of the results is pending. “My expectation is that we’re probably going to find it’s not as representative of the population as we were hoping for.”

FirstHealth hopes to conduct another testing event to “better target underrepresented populations,” Arnoczy said. 

Antibody testing was conducted on Aug. 29, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

Workers at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, one of the county’s largest employers, underwent antibody testing earlier this year as part of an internal study on the prevalence of COVID-19. A survey found that 17 percent of the employees predicted they would test positive, but only 3 percent did.

“That taught us that we’re protecting our people with the PPE,” Arnoczy said, referring to personal protective equipment. “Many of the people who were working in the COVID unit thought they may have had positive antibodies, but then we found that wasn’t really true. We’re still quite vulnerable, fortunately or unfortunately depending on how you look at it.”

A total of 1,410 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Moore County since March, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Twenty-two residents have died in connection with the disease.

Correction: The caption accompanying a photograph in this article originally misidentified an individual as a nurse. She is a medical laboratory scientist.

