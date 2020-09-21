The Moore County Department of Social Services has updated its hours of operation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Krystale Strickland, an administrative officer for the department, on Monday announced that the agency’s office in Carthage will be open to the public in three-hour phases on weekdays. Writing in an email, Strickland said the new hours are 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
The office will be closed to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The two-hour break, Strickland wrote, will “allow for additional cleaning and sanitizing of the lobby due to COVID-19.”
Applications for services will remain available in the lobby of the building, which is located in the 1000 block of Carriage Oaks Drive. Residents can continue to leave completed applications in a drop-off box on the sidewalk outside of the building, according to Strickland.
Employees may still be reached by phone on weekdays during the department’s normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number for the department is 910-947-2436.
