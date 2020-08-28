As the calendar prepares its turn to fall, local residents and organizations are all wondering what will come of their favorite seasonal events as the coronavirus pandemic continues on.
Like with most everything else dealing with the virus the past six months, the answer is nuanced, at best.
Gov. Roy Cooper earlier this month continued “Phase 2” of coronavirus restrictions that limit attendance for indoor and outdoor events, and those limits are going to be in place at least until Sept. 11. Cooper has said he would evaluate the state’s fight with COVID-19 in the next week or so and determine whether to loosen restrictions.
So while everyone awaits that guidance, some are holding out hope for their events. Katrin Franklin, a spokeswoman for Pinehurst Business Partners, says that the Holly Arts and Crafts Festival, planned for Saturday, Oct. 17, is “ready to roll.”
“We started working on this event last November,” she says. “We’ve been taking applications from vendors all along, and are still taking applications even though we’ve reached the limit because we are having some people drop out.”
She adds that they could use some more food vendors.
Franklin says that tents will be set up farther apart to allow social distancing. There will also be hand washing stations available.
“We will not have the kids’ area this year though,” she says.
Franklin says that whether or not the event takes place hinges on what the governor has to say, and also on the village, because Pinehurst Business Partners must work closely with them on street closures and more.
“We do feel that we can do this safely,” Franklin says. “We are working on taking every precaution.”
The Sandhills Veterans Festival will be held tailored to some COVID-19 precautions, according to Rick Herrera, a spokesman for the group.
“We will not be having the parade in downtown Southern Pines this year,” he says. “But we are still in the planning stages of joint events around Moore County.”
According to Robin Duff, community relations representative for Sandhills Children’s Center, which just hosted its annual Backyard Bocce Bash (an outdoor event), plans for the annual Festival of Trees, the center’s largest fundraiser, are still moving forward for Nov. 18-22 at the Carolina Hotel.
“We are, naturally, very sensitive to the fact that our ability to conduct an event of this size is subject to change, and we are working on a Plan B, which would rely heavily on online auction and live-streaming segments to generate interest in bidding,” she says. “We are anxiously awaiting the Sept. 11 update from the governor.”
MaryBeth Poplyk, executive director of the Sunrise Theater, which is currently showing some classic films on Sunrise Square with social distancing, says that First Friday for September is canceled. The popular monthly concert series in downtown Southern Pines has been on hold since March.
“A decision about October and November will be made after the governor’s next announcement,” she says. “The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, originally scheduled at the Sunrise Theater last March, is making it to the Sunrise screens in September and October. The theater is working with the studio to offer viewing options including outdoor movies on the Sunrise Square beginning Sept. 10, and indoor screenings as soon as North Carolina theaters are permitted to reopen.”
According to Megan McDonald, special events coordinator for the village of Pinehurst, “Live After 5” and “Eats, Beats and Brews,” which were set for September, have been cancelled.
“We are awaiting the next update on gathering limitations for events in October,” she says.
Aberdeen is proceeding with most of its fall athletic activities and classes, according to Kayla Phillips, program coordinator.
“This is what we are planning right now, but things could change depending on restrictions put in place,” she says.
Other than the Malcolm Blue Festival and the annual Sardine Festival, which have both been canceled, outdoor movies for both adults and children are continuing with social distancing, and Fall-O-Ween, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, is currently on.
With the exception of the Reindeer Fun Run, which will be held virtually, the usual holiday events, including the parade, remain on the calendar.
The Bradshaw Performing Arts Center had two outdoor concerts scheduled for September.
“Unfortunately, we are having to postpone those,” says Joe Brown, executive director. “We do have one scheduled for Oct. 24. We’ll have a better idea of whether or not that show will happen based on the next announcement from the governor.”
The Oct. 24 show features Hank, Pattie and the Current. Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Virtual Events Planned
Many organizations are planning virtual fundraisers in lieu of in-person events that would normally attract 200 or more people.
Family Promise of Moore County plans to hold its Harvest the Promise fundraiser virtually Thursday, Oct. 8. Call (910) 944-7149 for information.
The Carolina Philharmonic has scheduled a virtual annual gala Thursday, Oct. 22, titled “Transformations.” This event raises money to support the orchestra’s music education programs benefiting more than 15,000 Moore County children.
“Details are being finalized,” says Kathy Wilford, board chair. “Email boxoffice@carolinaphilorg for updated information.”
As for concerts, Wilford adds, “The return of our concerts are dependent on what we can safely and legally do given our unusual circumstances.”
The annual 1 in 8K Run for Moore, which raises funds to benefit the Foundation of FirstHealth’s Cancer CARE Fund and the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic, is going virtual for 2020.
Normally held on the second Saturday in October, the 2020 edition will allow participants to run their own race at their own pace as the area continues to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Runners will be able to complete their eight kilometers however they choose between Oct. 10 and Oct. 18, and all paid registrations will be eligible for a prize drawing on Oct. 19. The $25 entry fee will also include a race T-shirt.
Registration is now open and those interested can visit RunSignup.com to take part.
Moore Humane Society will be holding its annual gala as a virtual online auction, which opens Sept. 1, when visitors will be able to preview the auction items from around the world at http://bidpal.net/mhsgala. Actual bidding is Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23.
“This gala helps cover our $250,000 operational costs,” says a spokesman.
Postponed or Canceled
Many other organizations have moved, postponed or canceled events through the end of the year.
Stacy Lebak, marketing and communications manager with Habitat for Humanity of the N.C. Sandhills, says that the organization will not be holding its fall fashion show, which usually benefits the Women Build Home.
“I am happy to say that the 2020 Women Build Home is fully funded and will be completed for an Oct. 29 dedication,” she says. “Our committee rocked it this year.”
Lebak says that the spring gala is set for next April.
The town of Southern Pines announced earlier this month that Autumnfest, held in Downtown Park each fall, has been canceled. At the present time, no decisions have been made regarding holiday events.
The annual Man and Woman of the Year gala is not being held this year, according to a spokesman for the Moore County Community Foundation, which is one of 52 affiliate chapters of the N.C. Community Foundation.
Sandhills Classical Christian School is not holding its Taste of Southern Pines fundraiser in September, but is planning for its annual Bowtie Ball next February.
The town of Carthage remains undecided at this point about its Christmas parade, but the Carthage Historical Committee has opted not to schedule a holiday home tour this year.
The Moore County Choral Society has suspended its fall season, canceling its annual holiday concert; the Festival D’Avion has been moved from October to April 9-10 of next year; and Vision 4 Moore has postponed its events through the end of 2020.
Judie Wiggins, of the communications team for the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, says that they will not host the holiday “Tea Time on the Train” event this year, but hope to do it again in 2021.
“We are toying with a couple of ideas, but nothing is firmed up,” she says.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
Not the flu, but Cooper’s very irrational behavior is to blame. Democrats only have the phony flu panic-demic and street violence as a means to slow the inevitable crushing Trump victory in November. Sheeple citizens that go along with Governor Shutdown have only themselves to blame. Living well unmasked in Moore County!
Kent, your demented view of things is making a fool of you.
