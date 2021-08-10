FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

 Courtesy Photograph

With Moore County’s COVID-19 numbers rising to levels not seen since winter, the area’s largest medical provider has found itself inundated once again with infected patients.

Dr. Jenifir Bruno, chief medical officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said the company’s “hospitals and emergency departments are experiencing a strain on capacity due to the concerning rise in COVID-19 patients.”

The multi-county medical system reported 84 coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Tuesday, with the majority of those patients being treated at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

“We are approaching numbers we saw at the peak of the pandemic in the Sandhills last winter, and it’s putting stress on our system and our entire staff,” Bruno said. “We have reactivated FirstHealth’s incident command center to assure ongoing communication across the system and appropriate allocation of resources to respond to this surge in patients.”

The influx has forced FirstHealth to implement additional visitor restrictions in its emergency departments. For the time being, only minors and visitors “deemed necessary by the patient’s care team” are allowed in the emergency room, according to Bruno.

“The community can help make sure our emergency departments don’t get overloaded by consulting their primary care provider if they begin to feel sick,” Bruno said, adding that patients with less urgent medical needs are encouraged to use FirstHealth’s telehealth services or visit one of the company’s convenient care clinics. “However, the essential way residents can help us move beyond this latest surge in COVID-19 and help prevent future ones is to get vaccinated.”

Bruno said the majority of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated. Over half of Moore County’s population remained unvaccinated as of Tuesday morning, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

More than 9,830 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by the Moore County Health Department since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 550 new cases added in the past 14 days alone. At least 198 residents, or about 2 percent of the county’s total cases, have died of complications from COVID-19.

(1) comment

Barbara Misiaszek

This is a little unsettling since Moore Regional doesn't require their employees and providers to be vaccinated. Hard to say they are doing everything possible to keep their patients safe isn't it?

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days