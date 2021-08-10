With Moore County’s COVID-19 numbers rising to levels not seen since winter, the area’s largest medical provider has found itself inundated once again with infected patients.
Dr. Jenifir Bruno, chief medical officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said the company’s “hospitals and emergency departments are experiencing a strain on capacity due to the concerning rise in COVID-19 patients.”
The multi-county medical system reported 84 coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Tuesday, with the majority of those patients being treated at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
“We are approaching numbers we saw at the peak of the pandemic in the Sandhills last winter, and it’s putting stress on our system and our entire staff,” Bruno said. “We have reactivated FirstHealth’s incident command center to assure ongoing communication across the system and appropriate allocation of resources to respond to this surge in patients.”
The influx has forced FirstHealth to implement additional visitor restrictions in its emergency departments. For the time being, only minors and visitors “deemed necessary by the patient’s care team” are allowed in the emergency room, according to Bruno.
“The community can help make sure our emergency departments don’t get overloaded by consulting their primary care provider if they begin to feel sick,” Bruno said, adding that patients with less urgent medical needs are encouraged to use FirstHealth’s telehealth services or visit one of the company’s convenient care clinics. “However, the essential way residents can help us move beyond this latest surge in COVID-19 and help prevent future ones is to get vaccinated.”
Bruno said the majority of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated. Over half of Moore County’s population remained unvaccinated as of Tuesday morning, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
More than 9,830 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by the Moore County Health Department since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 550 new cases added in the past 14 days alone. At least 198 residents, or about 2 percent of the county’s total cases, have died of complications from COVID-19.
This is a little unsettling since Moore Regional doesn't require their employees and providers to be vaccinated. Hard to say they are doing everything possible to keep their patients safe isn't it?
John Misiaszek
