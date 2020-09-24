Two new deaths have been linked to ongoing coronavirus outbreaks at separate long-term care facilities in Moore County, according to the local health department.
One of the deceased individuals was a Black woman older than 75 who lived at Elmcroft Senior Living in Southern Pines, the health department said. She died last Friday of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The health department said the other individual was a white man older than 75 who lived at Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home that earlier this week became the first long-term care facility in the county to experience a second coronavirus outbreak. He was pronounced dead on Monday.
No other information about the deceased was shared by the health department, and neither of the facilities’ corporate offices immediately responded to messages from The Pilot.
Of the 29 deaths now attributed to COVID-19 in Moore County, 18 are related to outbreaks in long-term care settings. The other 11 deaths are blamed on “community spread,” the health department said.
Whenever two or more infections are identified in a nursing home or assisted living community, all employees and residents of the facility must undergo regular testing. The facility is also added to the state’s public list of outbreaks in congregate living settings, which includes a running tally of infections and deaths at each campus where an outbreak has been identified.
Depending on the results of the regularly scheduled testing, a facility with no deaths and few confirmed cases could remain on the list for months. A facility with dozens of cases and multiple deaths may be removed from the list in as little as 28 days.
Peak Resources Pinelake was first added to the list in early August. The facility was removed from the list after weeks of state-mandated testing yielded no new infections.
On Wednesday, a second outbreak was announced at Peak Resources Pinelake. The Moore County Health Department said an additional 12 cases had been linked to the nursing home.
There are now seven active outbreaks in long-term care settings across Moore County. The largest outbreak is at Accordius Health at Aberdeen, where 54 residents and 30 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the state’s latest list, three residents and an employee of the nursing home have died in connection with COVID-19. But on Thursday, the Moore County Health Department said none of the facility’s staff members had died of the disease.
The health department said deaths are attributed to COVID-19 whenever an individual who has tested positive dies before they recover from the disease and there is no “alternate cause of death.”
Other facilities with active outbreaks include:
• Sherwood Park Home, where four residents and nine staff members have tested positive.
• Quail Haven Village, where seven residents and three staff members have tested positive, and where a resident has died.
• The Greens at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation, where four residents and two staff members have tested positive.
• St. Joseph of the Pines, where three employees have tested positive.
Facilities with outbreaks that have ended include:
• Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, where five residents and an employee died of complications from COVID-19.
• Seven Lakes Assisted Living & Memory Care, where four residents died.
• Fox Hollow Senior Living, where two residents died.
6% of 29 = 1.74. Fewer than two people have died in Moore County solely due to the sChina flu. Yet there are still restrictions on schools and businesses. Why?
